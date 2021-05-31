Did You Know Lady Gaga Worked As A Waitress For Her After-school Job?

Lady Gaga has given many chart-topping songs and is one of the best selling artists in the industry. Apart from making music, Gaga is also an actress and has featured in several critically acclaimed movies. But before Gaga was a global icon, the singer, then known as Stefani (Gaga's real name), worked as a waitress.

Lady Gaga's humble beginnings

Ina throwback interview with the New York Magazine, Gaga had revealed that she took up a job as a waitress while she was studying. Gaga had said that she always knew she wanted to be a singer and even though her parents gave her allowance, it wasn't enough to fund her career. So she had decided to take up a job as a waitress in a restaurant on the Upper West Side of Manhattan to fund her career in music.

Lady Gaga announces 10th-anniversary edition of Born This Way

Lady Gaga took to her Instagram to announced that she would be releasing a special edition of her hit album Born This Way. The album was released back in 2011 and Rolling Stone had listed the album among "The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time" in 2020. Gaga in her caption wrote, "Introducing Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary, a special edition of the album in new packaging that will be available on June 18! In addition to the album’s 14 original songs, #TheTenthAnniversary edition will also include a second disc of reimagined versions of #BornThisWay songs by incredible artists who both represent and advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community."

Lady Gaga in House of Gucci

Gaga will next be seen in the biographical crime film House of Gucci based on the book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden. Lady Gaga will be seen portraying the role of Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of organising the assassination of her ex-husband and former head of the Gucci fashion house, Maurizio Gucci, which will be played by Adam Driver. Apart from these lead actors, the cast also includes Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino. Recently, Gaga took to her Instagram and announced that she had completed the shoot for the movie.

