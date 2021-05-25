Did You Know Pink Also Has A Successful Career As A Film Actor?

Pink is recognised for her contribution to the world of music. While Pink’s musical prowess is not to be questioned, music is not all there is to Pink’s portfolio. She has her feet in many boats and they are all holding up really well for her so far. She is an animal rights activist and a philanthropist as well. What may come as a surprise to some people is the fact that Pink has also tried her hand at acting and has actually starred in multiple films. Move over Pink’s songs, and let us have a look at some of Pink’s movies.

Pink's movies that fans might be surprised to know about

Thanks For Sharing (2012)

Thanks For Sharing marked Pink’s debut into the world of feature films and it was a daring debut owing to its subject matter. The film spoke about sex addicts and how their life is affected by their addiction. Pink co-starred with Mark Ruffalo, Gwyneth Paltrow and Patrick Fugit. While speaking about the film during one of her old interviews, Pink had revealed what she felt was special about the film was the treatment of the subject. Pink’s co-stars in the film had only praises for her and called her 'a natural'.

Catacombs (2007)

The 2007 film saw Pink playing a supporting role. The film falls into the horror genre and Pink essayed the role of the protagonist's sister who drags her into a mess. The movie followed the protagonist trying to find her way out of the Paris catacombs while a killer is following her, out for her blood. The film dealt with issues like satanism and the antichrist.

Happy Feet Two (2011)

The Happy Feet franchise is well-loved and was among the highest-grossing films in the industry. What many people may not be knowing is the fact that Pink actually played the role of the female protagonist named Gloria in the film. She also sang all of Gloria’s parts and received wide acclaim for it. She also wrote a lot of the songs of the film which have received iconic status today.

IMAGE: PINK'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.