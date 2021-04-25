Did You Know Some Of Justin Bieber's Songs Were Inspired By His Parents' Divorce?

Justin Bieber's parents separated when he was very young. The singer said that his parents were always very respectful of each other and never spoke ill of one another behind the other’s back, Fanpop revealed. The singer attributed the fact that he had a healthy relationship with both his parents thanks to this mutual respect they shared. His mother had been his manager at the start of his career and she used to go with him everywhere he went till he took matters into his own hands. The singer revealed that a lot of his songs drew inspiration from his parent's divorce and the feelings that he experienced during the process.

Justin Bieber's songs about his parent's divorce

In conversation with Twist, Justin Bieber revealed one of his songs that was inspired by the divorce of his parents. He said that the split of his parents was definitely not one of the highlights of his life. He said it was very sad for the children of the parents who went through a divorce as it made the child feel abandoned by one of the parents. He revealed that he felt abandoned by his father but he could process his feeling by writing his songs. Bieber said the song Down To Earth was written about his parent's divorce and what he felt.

Bieber revealed that he wrote the song about the split of his parents at a young age. It was about everyday life and his everyday struggles. He said the song was a sign that he had come to terms with his parent’s divorce. It was his realization that his parents’ divorce was not his fault. He said he wanted kids to know that when parent’s separate it is not because of something that they did.

The song Where Are You Now is also inspired by his parent's divorce. While speaking to New York Times, Justin Bieber revealed that the song was about his father. While saying that he shared a good relationship with his father now, Bieber said the song was written to express his feelings of loss and abandonment when his father left. Bieber revealed that he was happy that things like that were coming out because he wanted to sing about things that were going on in his life and this was the truth he wanted to share with his audience.