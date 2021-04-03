Did You Know 'Woh Lamhe' Singer Atif Aslam Is Married? Here's Who His Wife Is

Atif Aslam is well known in the music industry for his soulful voice. The singer has always kept his personal life under the wraps. Many fans of the singer would not know that Atif Aslam is married to Sara Bharwana, who was his longtime girlfriend. Read more about Atif Aslam's wife Sara Bharwana here.

Who is Atif Aslam's wife?

Atif Aslam married his longtime girlfriend Sara Bharwana in 2013 in a traditional Islamic ceremony. The couple has two children together. Atif and his wife recently celebrated their wedding anniversary. The Tu Janne Na singer took to his Instagram and shared a photo with his wife to commemorate the occasion. While sharing the picture, the singer wrote, "My Queen - Am still glad that you met me, nahi to pta nahi kis se shadi ho jani thi. Mashallah you are the strongest person I know and I can’t thank you enough for giving me my munchkins. We love you. Happy Wedding Anniversary".

Atif Aslam also shared a picture with his wife on the occasion of her birthday on his Instagram. While sharing the post, the singer penned down a lovely note for his wife. He wrote, " Aur tum apney Rab ki Kaun Kaun se naimaton ko jhutlao Gaye ... Alhamdulilah, Thank you for being my life partner and dealing with me over the years with patience. Happy birthday".

A quick look at Atif Aslam's career

Atif Aslam has recorded numerous chart-topping songs in both Pakistan and India and has won several accolades for his performance. Aslam began his career in 2003 after forming the band Jal and released the song 'Aadat' with another contemporary musician Goher Mumtaz. The singer made his debut in Bollywood with Mahesh Bhatt's movie Zeher in which he sang the song Woh Lamhe. Atif recorded several hit songs for Bollywood movies like Tu Jaane Na, Tera Hone Laga Hoon, Main Rang Sharbaton Ka and several others. Aslam's interpretation of Tajdar-e-Haram crossed 285 million views on YouTube in July 2020, it became the first video from Pakistan to achieve the landmark record.

In 2019, due to political issues between the governments, the All-Indian Cinema Workers Association placed an immediate ban on all Pakistani artists which lead to the singer's departure.

Source: Atif Aslam's Instagram