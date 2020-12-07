'Didn’t Want Anyone To Fall Sick,' Says Aditya Narayan On Getting Married Amid COVID

Aditya Narayan who tied knot with Shweta Agarwal on December 1 in a small ceremony, recently opened up about his hush-hush wedding amid the pandemic restrictions during an interaction with SpotboyE. During his interaction, the singer revealed that the celebrations were the perfect amalgamation of what the two had thought off.

Aditya Narayan shares his thoughts on getting hitched amid COVID-19

Elucidating further upon the same, the Indian Idol host told the entertainment portal that because of the coronavirus pandemic, they just managed to celebrate the festivities with the number of people they wanted to. The singer credited his cousins for putting in their hard work and pulling off each function with so many efforts. Aditya also credited his wife Shweta for her contribution towards organizing everything on such short notice.

The Tattad Tattad singer made a revelation that it took him weeks to prepare for the celebrations and he is thankful that most of his friends and his father’s friends from the industry showed up for at least one of the wedding events even after seeing the uncertain times. The singer further threw light on the COVID-19 restrictions that they had adopted for the wedding. He said that they had spaced out the guest list in such a way so that it did not break the COVID rules of 50 guests per event. Aditya said that he was very skeptical whether the authorities might not show up at the very last moment of the festivities.

Seeing the conditions and cases of COVID outside, the singer at last concluded and said that his entire family was extra cautious about the disease and their major concern was that nobody falls sick and thankfully Aditya said that nothing of such happened. He further said that at many times he felt that nothing should spoil the culmination of ten years of their togetherness as both of them gave much more than just commitment to reach up to this level.

Meanwhile, post his wedding, as per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Aditya has bought a new 5 BHK in Andheri, Mumbai. He told the portal that the new house is just three buildings away from his parents’ home. Aditya Narayan also revealed that he will be shifting in the 5 BHK with his wife Shweta Aggarwal within 3-4 months.

