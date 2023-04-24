Last Updated:

Diljit Dosanjh At Coachella 2023: Creating History To Making Crowd Groove To Bhangra Beats

Diljit Dosanjh created history at the Coachella music festival by making the crowd groove to the bhangra beats. Even Diplo and Lilly Singh danced to his beats.

Anjali Choudhury
Image: @diljitdosanjh/Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh is the first singer from Punjab to perform at the Coachella 2023 music festival. He performed on his songs Jatt Da Pyar, Peaches and more in a traditional black tamba and kurta.

Image: @diljitdosanjh/Instagram

Before his debut performance at Coachella, Diljit had a blast during the practice session with his team. The singer shared the picture on his Instagram handle.

Image: @diljitdosanjh/Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh also met American DJ Diplo backstage. Diplo was seen grooving to the bhangra beats at Coachella. The duo even bonded on chai and Indian sweets.

Image: @diljitdosanjh/Instagram

After his first weekend performance where he created history, he started preparing for his second weekend Coachella performance.

Image: @diljitdosanjh/Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh arrived at the Sahara stage to practice for his much-awaited performance. He wore a casual and comfy outfit.

Image: @diljitdosanjh/Instagram

For his second weekend Coachella Day 2 performance, Diljit wore a white kurta and tamba. He paired it with a turban, sunglasses and gloves.

Image: @diljitdosanjh/Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh met Lilly Singh backstage as they twinned in white. The YouTuber expressed gratitude and praised the singer for converting the Coachella music festival into a Mela.

Image: @diljitdosanjh/Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh being a gentleman greeted his background dancers and hugged them after the Coachella performance.

Image: @diljitdosanjh/Instagram

The Lover singer also gave a huge hug to a security guard who felt overwhelmed after meeting him and watching his performance.

Image: @diljitdosanjh/Instagram

After wrapping up his Coachella journey, Diljit shared BTS photos on his social media handles and posed with his entire crew who helped his dream come true.

