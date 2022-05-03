Diljit Dosanjh Gives Befitting Reply To Troll Who Accused Him Of Lip-syncing At Concert

Musician Diljit Dosanjh whose concert organisers recently landed in legal trouble for the Born To Shine World Tour in Jalandhar, Punjab, has hit the headlines once again. During the concert, the singer-turned-actor performed several hit numbers including Ikk Kudi. However, a fan who seemingly was disappointed with his performance, took to Twitter, to accuse Diljit Dosanjh of lip-syncing. Responding to the same, the musician via the micro-blogging site gave a befitting reply to the user.

Diljit Dosanjh: 'Don't disrespect the musicians'

A Twitter user who goes by the name Abhishek Anand responded to one of his tour videos and claimed that Dosanjh wasn't singing live during the concert. "What's the obsession with lip syncing?" asked the user. This did not go down well with the singer who urged the netizen to stop disrespecting musicians. He added that all that he performed at the concert was the result of hard work that was polished with proper rehearsals.

"Lip Syncing.. WTH ? It’s Live Man.. Don’t Disrespect The Musicians.. Enu HARDWORK Kehde aa Jadon Rehersal Karde an..Proper..(It's called hard work that comes with proper rehearsal)," tweeted Dosanjh. Take a look at it here:

Lip Syncing.. WTH ? 🤣



It’s Live Man.. Don’t Disrespect The Musicians..



Enu HARDWORK Kehde aa Jadon Rehersal Karde an..Proper.. 😎 https://t.co/YfOyB5EGwF — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 30, 2022

Diljit Dosanjh concert team lands in legal trouble

Weeks ago, an FIR was lodged against Diljit Dosanjh's chopper pilot and the producers of the live show at SaReGaMa company, for not landing the musicians chopper at the designated helipad authorised and created by the administration. The case was filed under Sections 336 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

Diljit Dosanjh on work front

In terms of work, Diljit Dosanjh last shared the screen space with Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa in the Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the Punjabi romantic-comedy was released during the festival of Dusshera 2021. Honsla Rakh was shot in Vancouver, Canada and is co-produced by Thind Motion Films alongside Story Time Production, as per PTI.

He will next feature alongside Nimrat Khaira in Amberdeep Singh-directed romantic-comedy movie Jodi. The project is co-produced by Amrinder Gill and Karaj Gill under Rhythm Boyz Entertainment with Dalmora Films and, Diljit Dosanjh under Dosanjhwala Productions. Jodi is likely to hit the theatres in Punjab in June 2022.

