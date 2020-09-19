Diljit Dosanjh Is Against The Agriculture Bills Passed Recently, Says 'save Farmers'

Diljit Dosanjh took to Twitter and made his stand clear on the recent Farm Bills passed by the Lower House. The Bills intend to make farmers independent of government-controlled markets and fetch them a better price for their yield. However, Diljit Dosanjh is against the bills as he feels that farmers would not be able to decide the rates for their produce.

Diljit Dosanjh is against the agriculture sector Bills

Diljit Dosanjh tweeted that he is against the recent Agricultural Bills that have been passed in the Lower House. He added that he himself belongs to a famer’s family and understand thus is voicing his opinion louder. The singer tweeted that save farmers in order to save the country and further wrote that he is with the people who are opposing the “anti farmer Bills”. Check out the tweet below.

ਕਿਸਾਨ ਬਚਾਓ ਦੇਸ਼ ਬਚਾਓ 🙏🏾



Kisaan Virodhi Bill Da Asi Sarey Virod Karde Haan ✊🏽



ਹਾਏ ਨੀ! ਇਹ ਪੱਥਰ ਹੋਈਆਂ ਜੀਭਾਂ,

ਹਾਏ ਨੀ! ਦਿਲ ਭਰਿਆ ਪਲ ਪਲ ਫਿਸੇ।

ਹਾਏ ਨੀ! ਇਹ ਡਾਢੇ ਪੈਂਡੇ ਲੰਮੇ,

ਹਾਏ ਨੀ! ਨਿਰੀਆਂ ਸੂਲਾਂ ਗਿੱਟੇ ਗਿੱਟੇ। pic.twitter.com/gnIrXjM6RX — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) September 17, 2020

Netizens React

The tweet was met with many netizens reacting to the singer’s opinion about the agriculture Bill. A user asked the singer how were the ordinances against the interest of farmers. Several other users praised him for raising his voice. Check out some of the tweets below.

Ye hai sher Aadmi — Rahul kumar (@ExDumbolover) September 17, 2020

I'm farmer to and these three ordinances are good for farmers , only commission agents are affected due to this dey are using innocent farmers against this , Mr diljit first read the ordinance only than comment. — Nishant Bishnoi (@NishantBishnoi5) September 17, 2020

Thanks for raising the voice — Saurav Jain (@souravjain540) September 17, 2020

Diljit Dosanjh attempted to answer as many netizens as he could. The Good Newwzz actor replied to a user asking him how would the ordinacnes affect the farmers. He told the netizens that farmers would not be able to “decide” the rates for their produce and they do not even have enough space to store the crops. He also wrote on Twitter that there are numerous farmers who have come out on the roads and that somebody should talk about them. Check out the tweet below.

Gud tan Hunda Veere Je Kisaan Apni Fasal Da Rate aap Set Karey Koi Company Ni ...



Gud Tan Hunda Je MSP decided Hundi ..



🙏🏾 https://t.co/p2X7HT3WOz — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) September 17, 2020

Gal Kisey Political Party di Ni...



Gal KISAAN Di aa .. Te Asi Sare Kisaan’an De Naal An.. 🙏🏾



Politics side te Rakh ke Desh De Ann Daata De Hakk ch Haa Da Naara Zarur Marie Ghato Ghatt 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/5kf7hAAd3z — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) September 17, 2020

What's next for Diljit Dosanjh?

As per reports by Pinkvilla, Diljit Dosanjh is set for another Bollywood comedy film which will be directed by the Soorma director, Shaad Ali. This romantic comedy will also feature actor Yami Gautam romancing the actor. According to the reports, the film is essentially a romcom tracing the lives of a couple, which gets an unnatural twist when the lead hero gets pregnant.

The singer will also be seen in Abhishek Sharma directed comedy flick Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. The film is produced by Shariq Patel and Subhash Chandra under the banners of Zee Studious and Essel Vision Productions. The film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead roles along with Diljit Dosanjh.

