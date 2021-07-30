Diljit Dosanjh Makes Several Revelations About 'Moon Child Era' Via AMA Session

Diljit Dosanjh is all set to release his new music album, Moon Child Era. The singer announced his latest album on June 28, 2021, and left his fans waiting for it. As Diljit often shared glimpses from the shoots of the new album, he recently made some revelations about the album. The Good Newzz actor also answered several questions via an AMA session on Instagram.

Diljit Dosanjh makes several revelations about Moon Child Era

Diljit Dosanjh enjoys a massive following of over 11.5 million on Instagram. He recently took to his Instagram handle to conduct an Ask Me Anything session. In the session, the singer asked his fans to ask him about his upcoming album, Moon Child Era. The singer added a photo of the moon in the background. A fan wrote "Moon child era" in the AMA box, to which Diljit wrote, "Jaldi... ho geya sara shoot.. bas hun release di baari aa", which translates to, "Soon..the shoot is completed... will release it soon". When another fan asked the Udtaa Punjab actor to release the album soon as his fans cannot wait for it, he wrote, "Audio done- video done". Through another question, Diljit also revealed that the song will be released in August.

Ever since Diljit Dosanjh teased his upcoming album, fans have been speculating if it has something to do with the South Korean boy band BTS' leader RM. RM released his album Moon in 2018 and Diljit has several times admitted that he is a fan of BTS. In the AMA session, Dosanjh fueled the speculations as he wrote, "It's not just the name.. there is more to it" when a fan complimented him for the album's unique name. Another fan asked Diljit about his excitement for the album. Diljit replied and wrote, "Different feel aa hope kisey take msg paunch have kush nava sikhan nu miley..kush answers apne aap milde aa.. par fer v always answers jaanan di excitement tan rehndi aa". It translates to, "It is a different feeling and I hope my album sends a message to someone and I get to learn something new. I will get some answers automatically, yet I am excited about some answers.".

IMAGE: PTI

