Diljit Dosanjh Opens Up About How His Acting Career Has Affected His Music

Actor Diljit Dosanjh has been flying high in Bollywood after the success of his Hindi movies like Good Newwz and Udta Punjab. Diljit Dosanjh has made his mark among the audience with his songs as well as with his films. Diljit in an interview talked about how the work related to acting has affected his music.

On January 29, 2020, in an interview with BBC Asian Network, Diljit talked about how his acting career has affected his music. When asked if Diljit has noticed some changes in himself, he replies that he hasn’t noticed any such change but he is able to make fewer songs because of his work related to acting.

He explained this by narrating how he has to plan his day according to the shoot times allotted to him. He added that nowadays every actor is very sincere and said “Ap aise nahi ja sakte ki aap dialogue hi yaad nahi hai apko, ap set pe chale gaye aur apko pata hi kuch nahi hai (you can’t just walk in on a set and behave like you don’t know dialogues or anything about the script)”. He further said that actors have to spend a lot of time in preparation before the shoot. He described that before 2010, there were only songs in his life and his only aim was to make a good song but nowadays he isn’t able to go to the studio according to his will because of his acting projects.

When asked if his music is getting affected because of his acting work, he agreed and said that if we divide one work, the other will eventually suffer. However, he highlights the fact that he still tries his level best to make some separate time for music. He even added that he wanted to shoot a song but isn’t able to do so because of his other commitments related to acting projects.

Diljit made his acting debut in 2011 with the film The Lion of Punjab, in which he played the role of Awtar Singh. He then starred in a popular Punjabi film called Jatt & Juliet. Later on, he did several popular Hindi films like Soorma and Phillauri. Before 2011, Diljit created some popular songs like The Next Level and Ishq Ho Gaya.

Promo Image Source: Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram