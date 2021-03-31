Diljit Dosanjh Shares Hilarious Reel Revealing How He's On 'energy-saver Mode'; Watch

Good Newwz actor Diljit Dosanjh took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, to share a hilarious reel of him relaxing wherever he goes. However, the actor revealed details about the same in his caption section. On seeing this video, fans have been left in splits and cannot stop themselves from commenting all things funny.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Diljit Dosanjh shared a video of him being lethargic from the start to the end of the reel. The video starts with him brushing his teeth and one of his team members soon dragging him out of his apartment. The next scene shows him lying down on his bag in the lift. The actor is also seen sleeping while the makeup artist is doing her job. Towards the end of the video, Diljit Dosanjh is being carried to the shooting location as he is fast asleep.

Along with the video, the actor clarified details about the video. He wrote, “I’m Not Lazy Bruh... Today I’m Just On ENERGY-SAVER Mode”. Take a look at Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram post below.

As soon as Diljit shared the post online, fans were left in splits and revealed the same in the comment section. Some of the users commented on how the video made their day, while some added innumerable laughing emoticons. One of the users wrote, “omg! This is super funny”. Another one wrote, “you definitely know how to make ones day”. Check out a few comments below.

The actor goes on to share several pictures, videos, reels and much more keeping his fans truly entertained. Diljit recently shared a heartfelt post as his film Phillauri completed 4 years. As seen in Dosanjh's Instagram post, he shared several images and a video. Diljit was seen wearing a kurta-pyjama in this film, which was set in the British era. He's also shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Phillauri, where he's getting his makeup done. Finally, in his most recent post, he shared a video of himself, presumably while shooting, at the Golden Temple. Fans and followers of the actor were quick to share their responses in the comment section and were all gaga over it. Take look at the post below.

Image source: Diljit Dosanjh Instagram

