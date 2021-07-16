Diljit Dosanjh Spreads Awareness On Delta Variant Of COVID-19, Quotes Lyrics Of His Song

Good Newwz actor Diljit Dosanjh is known for his stellar acting in Bollywood but he is also a well-established singer in Punjab. Popular for his trendy songs, the singer has collaborated with several artists over the years and ventured into different genres of music. Recently, to spread awareness on the increasing cases of the new COVID-19 variant, Dosanjh quoted one of his song lyrics in his latest Instagram post.

Diljit Dosanjh spreads awareness on Delta variant

The 37-year-old singer and actor took to his Instagram to share the latest update on the growing cases of the Delta variant in Los Angeles, USA. Currently stationed in Los Angeles, the singer shared an update of the citizens required to wear masks indoors due to the rising cases in the new variant. Below the story, he quoted his song lyric Ki Banu Dunia Da from the song of the same name.

Pic Credit: Diljit Dosanjh IG

Sung by Diljit Dosanjh in collaboration with the legendary Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan, the song was released on Indian Independence day in 2015. The soulful Punjabi folklore was composed and performed in an effort to invoke a feeling of unitedness among the netizens. The duo also performed the song on MTV's fourth season of Coke Studio.

More on Diljit Dosanjh's music and movies

The talented actor started his career in Punjab by releasing singles and albums. He rose to prominence after venturing into acting and appeared, in some of the most commercially successful Punjabi movies of all time such as Jatt & Juliet, Jatt & Juliet 2, Punjab 1984, Sajjan Singh Rangroot and Shadaa. He released a song in 2011 titled Lak 28 Kudi Da that went on to top several musical charts across the country. Some of his popular albums are Back 2 Basics, CON.FI.DEN.TIAL, and recently released G.O.A.T.

He entered Bollywood films with a minor role in the movie Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya released in 2012. Since then, the actor has appeared in several popular movies but got his break in the 2016 movie Udta Punjab. His last project was with Monoj Bhajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the social satire Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. The actor has been updating his fans about his upcoming projects on his social media, by posting several photos with notable artists.

IMAGE-PTI

