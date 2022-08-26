Diljit Dosanjh Supports Justice For Sidhu Moosewala Movement; Shares Candle March Post

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh recently lent his support to seek justice for Sidhu Moose Wala, a cause spearheaded by the late singer & rapper’s family and fans on social media. The actor attended the clarion call and joined the initiative to show his support for the movement.

On Thursday, the family of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala including his father Balkaur Singh Sidhu, and his mother Charan Kaur, organised a peaceful march from Mansa to Jawaharke village. The main motive behind the march was to demand justice for Moosewala who was gunned down in a village in Mansa on May 29, a day after his security cover was scaled down by the Punjab government.

Diljit Dosanjh lends suppport to justice for Sidhu Moosewala

Diljit who has often shared his fondness for the late singer on social media took to Twitter and shared a monochrome picture of Moosewala with a burning candle and a message that said ‘Justice for Sidhu Moose Wala’. In the caption, he wrote the hashtag ‘#Justice for Sidhu Moose Wala’.

The Instagram page of Sidhu Moosewala, which is now handled by his family, shared the same post regarding the candle march while spreading the word of justice. The support by the singer was hailed by many fans and supporters of the late musician who were glad of the fact that someone from the music industry ‘finally broke the silence and spoke for justice’.

Echoing similar sentiments in the comment section, one of the supporters of the movement wrote, "Waiting for the justice," while another follower wrote, "Thank you! Stand for Right. Stand for Son of Soil. We have responsibility for our coming Generations We lived with Dignity, We stood for Our Warriors! Legend #SidhuMooseWala." A third user chimed in and wrote, "Much RESPECT, Ji. Thanks a lot for Speaking Up.."

Meanwhile, on August 21, Sidhu Moosewala's father issued the state government a seven-day deadline to solve the case of his son's murder; failing which he will hit the roads and protest. Singh then also made an appeal to the people and the late singer's fans to hold a candle march to demand speedy justice for his son.

Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Popular singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot down at a village in Mansa on May 29, a day after his security cover was scaled down by the Punjab government. The firing took place continuously for around 10 minutes with unknown gunmen firing around 30 shots of bullets. He died within 15 minutes of the attack, while two others who were travelling with him were referred to Patiala for further treatment.

IMAGE: Instagram/SidhuMoosewala/DiljitDosanjh