Diljit Dosanjh To BLACKPINK: Coachella 2023 Performances And Highlights

Lover singer Diljeet Dosanjh slated history by being the first Punjabi artist to perform at the Coachella music festival.
Becky G brought her best in blue outfits on Coachella day 1. She performed most of her songs in Spanish, except the finale- Shower.
The massively popular singer John Legend also performed at Coachella Day 2. This was a surprise performance that the audience was not anticipating.
Boom Clap singer Charli XCX took the stage to give a power-packed performance on day 2 of Coachella 2023.