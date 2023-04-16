Last Updated:

Diljit Dosanjh To BLACKPINK: Coachella 2023 Performances And Highlights

Coachella 2023 first weekend has almost ended with just one more day left. Take a look at the best of moments from the two days of the music festival.

Music
 
| Written By
Shreya Pandey
BLACKPINK
1/8
Image:@coachella/Instagram

The Korean girl band BLACKPINK headlined a performance at Coachella 2023. 

Diljeet Dosanjh
2/8
Image:@coachella/Instagram

Lover singer Diljeet Dosanjh slated history by being the first Punjabi artist to perform at the Coachella music festival.

Bad Bunny
3/8
Image:@coachella/Instagram

Bad Bunny's performance at Coachella Day 1 was one of the most awaited by the audience. 

Becky G
4/8
Image:@coachella/Instagram

Becky G brought her best in blue outfits on Coachella day 1. She performed most of her songs in Spanish, except the finale- Shower.

John Legend
5/8
Image:@coachella/Instagram

The massively popular singer John Legend also performed at Coachella Day 2. This was a surprise performance that the audience was not anticipating. 

Idris Elba
6/8
Image:@coachella/Instagram

DJ Idris Elba also delighted fans with his performance on day 1 of Coachella 2023. 

Charli XCX
7/8
Image:@coachella/Instagram

Boom Clap singer Charli XCX took the stage to give a power-packed performance on day 2 of Coachella 2023. 

Coachella 2023
8/8
Image:@coachella/Instagram

Coachella 2023 day 2 also saw the performance of singer-songwriter La Rosalia. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Inside Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja's sprawling Delhi home | PHOTOS

Inside Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja's sprawling Delhi home | PHOTOS
Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar spend quality time in Paris with their kids

Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar spend quality time in Paris with their kids
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com