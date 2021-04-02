Diljit Dosanjh Wraps Shooting Of Punjabi Film 'Honsla Rakh', Shares Pictures

Diljit Dosanjh who turned producer with his upcoming Honsla Rakh has wrapped the shooting of the film. The Punjabi star took to his Instagram handle to share pictures of the celebration. The film also features actors Sonam Bajwa and former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill.

Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the Punjabi romantic-comedy will release on October 15 on the Dussehra holiday. Honsla Rakh is backed by the 37-year-old actor's company Story Time Productions.

The film, shot in Vancouver, Canada, also stars actor Shinda Grewal, son of leading Punjabi actor Gippy Grewal. Honsla Rakh is co-produced by Thind Motion Films along with Story Time Productions.

The movie is written by Rakesh Dhawan and directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, who has previously helmed Punjabi films Jhalle and Kala Shah Kala.

Dosanjh was last seen in the 2020 comedy Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, co-starring Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It was one of the first Hindi films to release in theatres post the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

Shehnaaz Gill on professional front

Shehnaaz Gill has previously done films like Sat Shri Akaal England, Kala Shah Kala and Daakaand this will be her return to Punjabi. She has also been in the news for her alleged relationship with Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Sidharth Shukla.

Recently, he had clarified that they were not married as reports of their wedding had surfaced. This is after featured in two music videos together, Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona. She also featured in the song Fly alongside Badshah recently.

Punjabi movies in 2021

According to a report by Pollywood.com, there are quite a few films slated to release in 2021 including Saunkan Saunke, which stars Ammy Virk and Sargun Mehta in the lead. It will also feature Nimrat Khaira along with the lead pair. Other Punjabi movies to release are Paani Ch Madhaani with Neeru Bajwa and Gippy Grewal, Qismat 2 starring Ammy Virk and Sargun, Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi, Bhoot Uncle Tussi Great Ho, Jinne Jamme Saare Nikamme among others.

(With PTI inputs)