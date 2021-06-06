Diljit Dosanjh's Adorable Video With His Nephew Singing 'Ramba Ho' Together: Watch

Good Newwz actor Diljit Dosanjh is known for his versatile roles and superhit songs across the Punjabi and Hindi film industry. With a charming and outspoken personality, the actor has made his way towards the hearts of the audience but an adorable video of the actor with his nephew is melting hearts. Check out Diljit Dosanjh's video with his adorable nephew.

Dijit Dosanjh sang with his nephew

Known for keeping his private life away from the public eye, the actor's fans managed to witness a personal moment of the actor with his nephew. One of the fan account dedicated to the Punjabi singer uploaded a video of Diljit singing with his toddler nephew. In Diljit Dosanjh's video, his nephew can be seen singing along the 'Ramba Ho' song with his uncle. Take a look at the adorable video.

A look at Diljit Dosanjh's posts on Instagram

Enjoying a following of over 11 million followers on Instagram, the 37-year-old actor manages to entertain his fans off-screen with his videos and photos. Recently, he took to his social media to share exciting news with his fans and announced his upcoming album. He asked his fans to wait for him and stay tuned for further updates.

In another recent post, the actor can be seen enjoying his stay in Devils Tower, Wyoming, and relaxing on the green fields. He captioned the video stating that there was no better teacher than your own soul. He posted another picture from the vacation and captioned the post writing, 'Because Some Things can’t be Explained, Only Experienced.'.

Diljit Dosanjh's videos and reels

The actor also connects with his audience by uploading interactive reels to his Instagram as seen in his recent Instagram reel where he can be seen enjoying a relaxing moment. The singer also shared a video of him cycling in Wyoming. In a fun reel, the singer uploaded a video of dancing to his current favourite song.

More on Diljit Dosanjh songs

The singer rose to prominence in the Punjabi entertainment industry through his songs. He entered the Bollywood industry through Udta Punjab and delivered several hit movies throughout his career. His recent album G.O.A.T. managed to enter the top 20 Canadian Albums Chart.

