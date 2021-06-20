Diljit Dosanjh's Hilarious Take On 'Swag' And Why It Is Healthy To Have It; Read

Diljit Dosanjh is a popular Punjabi actor who has also worked in a variety of Bollywood films over the last few years. During the promotion of his film, Soorma, the actor had spoken about the word ‘Swag’ and had given it a hilarious touch by comparing it to the word ‘Saag’. He also shed some light on certain roles that he couldn’t take in the past as the makers wanted him to act without a turban. Diljit Dosanjh indicated that he has lost opportunities in the past but he is extremely content and happy with where he is, at the moment.

Diljit Dosanjh speaks about ‘Swag’

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has a huge fan following not just in Punjab but also in different parts of the country for his numerous projects in the film and music industry. In an interaction with Colors Infinity, in the year 2018, the actor had spoken about the popular word ‘Swag’ which is commonly used in Punjabi language songs and dialogues. Diljit Dosanjh jokingly revealed that the word actually has something to do with ‘Saag’ which is an Indian dish made out of leafy vegetables. He was of the stance that when people eat ‘Saag’, they do it with a lot of ‘Swag’ and that is the origin of the word. He believes it is healthy and is hence popular in most parts of the world.

Diljit Dosanjh also shed some light on breaking stereotypes in Bollywood with his classic turban look. The actor stated that the turban is a part of his look and identity and he does not wish to ever appear without it. He revealed that there were huge opportunities and projects that demanded a no-turban look but he did not take them up. He believes his fans have seen him with it over the last 18 years and hence he does not want to disappoint his fans either. Diljit Dosanjh is content with the choices he made in the past and sticks by these decisions even today.

Diljit Dosanjh also spoke about his film Soorma, which was scheduled to release a few days after this interaction. He spoke about the inspiring story of Indian Hocket team captain Sandeep Singh and his inspiring story that needs to reach the people. The record-holding athlete took a bullet in his back a few years back and was told he would never be able to walk or use his lower body again. However, he managed to rise above and beyond these challenges and also returned to the Indian Hockey team. The film had been directed by Shaad Ali and also starred Vijay Raaz and Angad Bedi in important roles.

IMAGE: DILJIT DOSANJH INSTAGRAM

