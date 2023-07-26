Social media is buzzing with excitement as popular Indian actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh recently shared a series of photos with Australian singer-songwriter Sia on his Instagram, sparking rumours of a possible collaboration. The pictures show the two artists engaging in a cheerful interaction, and fans can't help but speculate about what could be in the works.

2 things you need to know

Diljit's upcoming movie, Punjab 95 will premiere at TIFF 2023.

Besides Punjab 95, Diljit stars in the upcoming The Crew and Netflix’s Chamkila.

What's the story behind Diljit and Sia's interaction?

In the captivating photos, Diljit and Sia can be seen in high spirits, radiating happiness. One particular snapshot captures the duo in a warm embrace, while another showcases their big smiles for the camera. Sia looks stunning in a green dress with a colourful hair accessory, while Diljit sports a stylish black and brown outfit, accentuated by a blue turban-like headgear.

Adding to the excitement, Diljit cleverly referenced one of Sia's hit songs, Unstoppable, in the caption of the post. He wrote, "Unstoppable vibe SIA. What an energy. Happy vibe (smiling face with halo emoji). @siamusic x @diljitdosanjh Greg Kurstin.”

What's next for Diljit Dosanjh after Punjab 95?

While fans eagerly await further updates on a possible collaboration, Diljit has been keeping himself busy with other projects. One of his upcoming movies, Punjab 95, has been generating much anticipation. In the film, Diljit will portray the role of Jaswant Singh Khalra. The movie is set to have its world premiere at the esteemed Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this year. Directed by Honey Trehan, the film also stars Arjun Rampal and Suvinder Vicky in pivotal roles. Previously titled Ghallughara, the film is yet to get a release date.

(Diljit announced that his film, Punjab 95, will have its world premiere at the TIFF 2023.| Image: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram)

Besides Punjab 95, Diljit is also involved in other exciting ventures. He will be seen in The Crew, alongside Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu. The film, backed by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, is creating quite a buzz among cinephiles. Additionally, Diljit is set to dazzle in the Netflix film Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali and co-starring Parineeti Chopra. The movie revolves around the life of the legendary and record-selling artist Amar Singh Chamkila.