Diplo Shares An Emotional Video On Being Away From His Sons Due To Coronavirus

Many celebrities are opening up about their experience with the novel coronavirus as they are being tested positive. Many other celebs are opting for self-quarantine to protect themselves and their loved ones from the virus. They are also taking to Instagram and Twitter to spread awareness among people about the growing worry of COVID-19.

Recently, American DJ and music producer Diplo took to Instagram to share a heart-wrenching post of how he has kept himself away from his kids as a precaution from coronavirus. In the video that was shared by Diplo shows how he is interacting with his kids. He is seen resting his hand on the glass while his kids watch him and do the same from the other end.

Along with the video, Diplo also wrote a heart-warming note. He said that his sons are quite young to understand the problem that has affected the world. He said that they are living with their vulnerable grandmother. The reason Diplo has gone into self-quarantine is that he met hundreds of people in the past weeks and is, therefore, living away from his family.

Diplo also said that it hurts him being away from his kids and he misses them even though he can see them. He added that he wants to see everyone safe around him. And until he is in isolation he will hear the sound of his kids and listen to them play the instrument. He also advised everyone to think about the people around them before they make any decision. He said that everyone has been hearing the news and it is time to act smart and follow precautions and follow them.

Diplo also emphasised saying that “going out and interacting with groups is cancelled, but kindness is not cancelled, Love is not cancelled, empathy is not cancelled. Happiness is not cancelled... Stay strong for the ones who can't right now.” Check out his post below.

