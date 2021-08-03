Disha Parmar Shuts Down Trolls Who Slam Her For Not Wearing 'sindoor'; 'It’s My Choice'

Television actor Disha Parmar has recently taken to her official Instagram handle to shut down people after they trolled her for not wearing sindoor. Disha shared a series of pictures featuring herself. In the pictures, she can be seen striking various poses as she flaunts her saree. Take a look at the pictures below.

Disha Parmar responds to internet trolls

In the pictures, Disha Parmar can be seen donning a bright pink coloured saree. She opted for traditional jewellery to go with her ethnic attire. Parmar went for minimal makeup and tied her hair in a neat bun. In the pictures, one can also see she is not wearing sindoor. As for the caption, she wrote, "Happy Puppy! Saree."

As soon as the pictures went on the internet, her husband and singer Rahul Vaidya was quick to compliment her. He wrote, "My baby is killing it." Several Insta users dropped comments on the absence of her sindoor. A user commented, "sindur nahi lagaya again (again you didn't apply sindoor)", while another one wrote, "sindur lagane me kya hota hai (what happens if you apply sindoor)". A netizen chipped, "bohut sundar lag rahi ho app par sindur mein or khilti (You are looking beautiful but would look prettier had you applied sindoor)", while another one added, "Disha sindur kaha hai (Disha, where is the sindoor)."

Responding to the pessimistic comments, Parmar wrote, "Also to all the people who feel it’s their right to litter my comments with negativity because am not wearing sindoor.. it’s my choice! I wear it when I want to wear it.. am okay with it, my husband is okay with it, my family is okay with it! Why are you so triggered?"

Along with negative comments, the post also received positive ones. A fan commented, "Pretty pretty", while another one said, "Effortlessly beautiful @dishaparmar bhabhi". An Insta user also dedicated Baazigar's hit song, "e kaali kaali aankhen Ye gore gore gaal." Several others dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

Well, this is not the first time that the television actor has been asked about the absence of sindoor. Last week, during an interactive Instagram live session with Vaidya, she was asked about it and her missing wedding ring. The couple faked a fight as Parmar asked him in Hindi, "Why didn't you apply sindoor?" Parmar jokingly blamed Vaidya by saying that he was supposed to apply every day. The singer asked, "I should apply every day?" and Parmar affirmed.

The celebrity couple tied the knot in July this year, in Mumbai. The wedding ceremonies were attended by close friends and their family members. Several celebrity friends such as Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rakhi Sawant, Shweta Tiwari and Arjun Bijlani were also present at the wedding reception.

IMAGE: DISHA PARMAR INSTAGRAM

