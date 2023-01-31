Disha Patani Gives GOT7 Fame Jackson Wang A Tour Of Mumbai In A Buggy; Watch Video

Chinese K-Pop idol and 'GOT7' member Jackson Wang recently visited India for his gig at the Lollapalooza music festival. After the fest, the pop singer explored the streets of Mumbai with his 'new friend' Disha Patani.

Jackson recently took to his social media handle and shared all the glimpses from the time he spent in India. In one of the videos, the 'Magicman' can be seen riding a buggy in South Mumbai with Disha. While Jackson wore a tie-dye co-ord set, Disha opted for a white crop top teamed with baggy jeans. The duo waved at fans.

The carousel post also had a picture of Wang with Hrithik Roshan and his parents, Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan.

Sharing the glimpses on Instagram, he wrote, "#MAGICMAN in Lollapalooza India 2023. Always wanted to visit. Finally..

Such an amazing experience with all of u since the moment at the airport to seeing u all to the show to new friends to the experience of the culture."

"Such an honor. Very blessed. I hope I get to come back more often", he added.

Check out the video here:

Hrithik Roshan hosts Jackson Wang

After the festival, Hrithik Roshan along with his parents Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan hosted Jackson Wang at their Mumbai residence. Pinkie Roshan took to social media and dropped pictures from their 'unforgettable' evening.

In one of the pictures, the K-pop idol can be seen posing with the Roshan family. In another one, he gave a warm hug to Pinkie. Wang also posed with Hrithik's house help. This gesture was lauded by everyone including Pinkie.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "An unforgettable evening with @jacksonwang852g7 What an amazing young talented cultured rooted young boy!!!!! The warmth, the love, the respect, humility, rooted, grounded 🙏very rare to find such qualities all in one person!!!!"

"The connect was instant. there was Magic all around. God bless you Jackson. we welcome you into our family. more so he was so happy to pose with our house help. ALL HEART… that’s what @jacksonwang852g7 is ALL About", she added.

See the post here:

During his concert, Jackson spoke about his love for India and Bollywood. He further mentioned how he can't believe that he is in India and expressed his wish to stay longer in the country.