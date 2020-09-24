DIVINE Speaks About Details In 'Punya Paap' Lyrics; Says 'it's About Having A Choice'

Rapper-singer DIVINE released a new rap song, titled Punya Paap, on September 22, 2020. According to Rolling Stone India, the rapper recently spoke about the lyrics of the song and the connection the words have with his real life. He stated that the song draws comparisons between the blessings and curses of his life, which brought him to his current position. The song Punya Paap has been catching up well with the audiences as they love the upbeat and catchy music which has been combined well with heartfelt lyrics.

DIVINE on lyrics of Punya Paap

Rapper DIVINE recently put out a statement, revealing details about his new song Punya Paap. According to Rolling Stone India, he said that the song Punya Paap is a very personal offering from his side. The song gives a perspective on DIVINE’s life, sketching out the good, the bad, and the ugly. The much-loved artist said that family, God, and music have been present in his life throughout, as fortune and blessing. On the other hand, temptations and vices have also come his way, in the form of money, fame, and wrong company. These aspects of his life have been presented in the song as punya and paap.

The song Punya Paap is also the title track of his new album which will be released within the next few months. Speaking about the lyrics of Punya Paap, DIVINE said that the title track is an authentic reflection of his life and how he wants to reconstruct it in the days to come. The song is also about a choice that lies ahead of him - the choice between unabashed drama and seeking redemption.

The new song Punya Paap kicks off by showcasing DIVINE in a church while a funeral happens simultaneously. It is later revealed that the body in the coffin is that of DIVINE and he is the one being cremated or buried by a few holy men. However, the artist rises from the dead towards the end of the video only to beat up the people who have been carrying out his funeral. The rapper also talks about the current COVID-19 situation in a small segment of the song. Have a look at the video of Punya Paap here.

