Dixie D'Amelio Talks About New Hulu Series, 'The D'Amelio Show' With Sister Charli

Dixie D’Amelio is one of the popular TikTok stars who recently talked about how she had no regrets opening about her mental health on her show, The Dixie D'Amelio Show. According to the reports by People, she recently spoke about the show with her sister, Charli D’Amelio that has been slated to premiere on 3 September 2021. They even opened up about how their parents reacted when they decided to depict their journey in the show.

Dixie D’Amelio on showing her vulnerable side in her latest show

Dixie D’Amelio and sister Charli talked about how TikTok made them popular stars in no time and added how it was so cool to see how fast this was happening. "I joined just like everyone else on the app did, and over a very short period of time, it started growing very quickly for me. It was just really cool to see how fast this happened while doing videos on the internet, and now being able to do things like a docuseries, like that is so crazy. But it all really started with just these 15-second dance videos," said Charli.

As Charli D’Amelio will also be showcasing her life in her upcoming show, she mentioned how excited she was for everyone to see her perspective. “I feel like we're all really excited for people to see what goes on when we put the phone down. I feel like throughout this entire journey — it happened so fast — that we still have to figure out how we're supposed to do this. There's no rulebook, there's no guidebook, so it's kind of us just trying to figure out where we stand and how we deal with this as family.

Dixie D’Amelio then talked about thor parents reaction to their decision and mentioned how supportive they were. She said, “I had a talk with my parents, and they were like, 'We want to follow this story if you're okay with that,' and I was like, 'Yes' because I know I'm going to get better, and I would love for me to see my journey". Stating further about why she didn’t choose TikTok to open up about her life and mental health, she said, “I think it's important because it's hard to talk in a YouTube video or a TikTok about my mental health because it's just not everything, I could never show every part on like a short-form platform. So being able to do this on the Hulu show has really shown every step of the way, and I've seen my personality change and how I am as a person.”

IMAGE: DIXIE D'AMELIO INSTAGRAM