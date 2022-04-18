DJ Kay Slay Dies At 55 After Battle With COVID-19; Fans Pay Tribute To Hip-hop Icon

In tragic news for Hip-Hop enthusiasts across the world, Keith Grayson, who was famously known by his stage name DJ Kay Slay has died at the age of 55 after battling the novel coronavirus. Known as the pioneer of the genre and a Hip-Hop icon, the disc jockey and record executive had contracted COVID-19 four months ago. The artist had several popular albums to his name like The Streetsweeper, Vol. 2, The Champions: North Meets South and many more.

Apart from his profound career in the music industry, Kay Slay was also a prominent Graffiti artist who was reportedly featured in the 1983 hip hop documentary, Style Wars. Following his death, fans who had witnessed and followed his career for the past four decades, mourned his demise while some shared how DJ Kay Slay's artistry inspired them.

As per a report from People magazine, the news was confirmed by Hot 97 and the late artist's family via a statement that read, ''Our hearts are broken by the passing of Keith Grayson, professionally known as DJ Kay Slay. A dominant figure in Hip Hop culture with millions of fans worldwide, DJ Kay Slay will be remembered for his passion and excellence with a legacy that will transcend generations."

''In memory of DJ Kay Slay, our family wishes to thank all of his friends, fans, and supporters for their prayers and well wishes during this difficult time. We ask that you respect our privacy as we grieve this tragic loss."

Fans mourn DJ Kay Slay's death

Social media was soon flooded with tributes from netizens who followed Kay Slay's work closely as they remembered his profound contribution to the industry. As per a report from Fader, the late artist is also believed to have released over 500 bootleg mixtapes, which was also mentioned by some of the fans. One netizen wrote, ''DJ KAY SLAY CHANGED MY LIFE WITH THIS MIXTAPE WHEN I WAS IN 6TH GRADE AND IM FOREVER AND A DAY GRATEFUL FOR THE DRAMA KING!!!!!''

When I started gettin serious about DJing one of the most important films I was told to watch was Style Wars. Everyone in that doc was someone I immediately studied and it’s helped shaped my own style. It’s hard to see such pivotal pillars of hip hop go. RIP DEZ aka DJ Kay Slay. pic.twitter.com/sfjIQsaiZI — M*G*W (@emgeedub) April 18, 2022

Harlem, Manhattan (1983). A 17-yr-old Dez TFP, also known as DJ Kay Slay, painting a car at a train yard. Photographed by Martha Cooper. pic.twitter.com/CczxOX4DNI — AMERIKA IN BLACK:202/410 (@AmerikaInBlack) April 18, 2022

American rapper ICE T also took to his Twitter to pay a tribute to DJ Kay Slay as he wrote, ''We lost one of the most SOLID MFs in HipHop.. I’ve been checking in on him his whole struggle in the Hospital. I honestly thought he was gonna pull through. This truly Hurts… F Covid. RIP to the Drama King #Kay Slay''.

We lost one of the most SOLID MFs in HipHop.. I’ve been checking in on him his whole struggle in the Hospital. I honestly thought he was gonna pull through. This truly Hurts… F Covid. RIP to the Drama King 👑 #Kay Slay pic.twitter.com/5MyanPPPWo — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 18, 2022

