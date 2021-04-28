DJ Khaled Announces The Release Date For His Eponymous Album 'Khaled Khaled'

Hollywood DJ, DJ Khaled announced the release of his eponymous album titled Khaled Khaled. The album will be the DJ's 12th and will be released on Friday, April 30. Khaled took to his social media accounts recently to make the announcement. Take a look at his post announcing the Khaled Khaled release below.

ALBUM 100% DONE!

ITS TIME â° I TOLD MY TEAM LETS PUSH THE BUTTON! #KHALEDKHALED THIS FRIDAY APRIL 30TH! ðŸ¤²ðŸ½ðŸŒžðŸ”‘



SO YOU KNOW IM SERIOUS IM POSTING THE COVER NEXT!!



IM EXCITED!!! COVER NEXT POST ! @wethebestmusic @rocnation @Epic_Records pic.twitter.com/XmGEyg5hoB — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) April 28, 2021

Khaled Khaled cover art

DJ Khaled delivered on his promise about releasing the cover in the next post. He shared a post on his social media accounts with the cover art for the Khaled Khaled release which features his two sons, Asahd and Aalam standing on each side as their father can be seen praying in the middle. All three can be seen photographed against a picturesque garden-like background. Take a look below.

This my name. This is my legacy. This my COVER. Time to bring MORE LIGHT. #KHALEDKHALED ðŸ¤²ðŸ½ THIS FRIDAY APRIL 30TH! ðŸŒžðŸ”‘



I have a gift for the world. I can’t wait to share it with you. Let’s talk tomorrow, are you available?? @wethebestmusic @rocnation @Epic_Records pic.twitter.com/tSIWA1zRzO — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) April 28, 2021

More on DJ Khaled's latest project

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Khaled Mohamed Khaled who is more famously known as DJ Khaled, was extremely excited when Justin Bieber and Justin Timberlake both reportedly tried face-timing him, after submitting their vocals for an upcoming record last week. DJ Khaled also dropped a comment on American rapper Meek Mill's Instagram post confirming he had also received the rapper's vocals for his upcoming album. The comment read, "Facts ! Vocals is in! KHALED KHALED coming [soon]".

On April 26, Khaled announced that his album was "99.1%" done in a short video clip featuring a choir singing behind him while he announced the news. In the video, Khaled said, "Khaled Khaled is coming. It's special. I worked my whole career, I worked my whole life, and I'm just getting started. But to make this album... was... God's hands all over it. Be great but be grateful. And remember, the light is love and God is love. When it's dark, be the sun. I am Khaled Khaled, child of God".

On July 17, 2020, Khaled released two singles simultaneously, titled Popstar which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and Greece, which reached No. 8, both featuring Canadian rapper Drake. In an interview with Billboard last year, Khaled spoke about Drake and mentioned how he and Drake related to each other in a "great way meaning IT'S BIG". He mentioned how if he asks Drake, "lets do something" then he'd automatically assume Khaled was thinking of something big. He also said that that's exactly how he looks at Drake as well because "everything he does is big".

Image source - DJ Khaled Instagram