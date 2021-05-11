DJ Khaled Celebrates His Album 'Khaled Khaled' Debuting At Number One On Billboard's Chart

DJ Khaled's latest studio album Khaled Khaled recently debuted at number one on the Billboard charts. It is the DJ's third album to top the Billboard Hot 200 chart among the 12 studio albums he has released. As per the MRC Data, the album Khaled Khaled earned 93 thousand equivalent album units in one week since its release on April 30, 2021. It has preceded all the songs on the chart and has landed on number one. The We The Best producer is celebrating his accomplishment with his fans and followers on social media.

DJ Khaled celebrates Khaled Khaled leading the Billboard chart

DJ Khaled took to his Instagram handle to share the news with his fans and followers through a video. He was thrilled to know that his album reached number one on Billboard's chart on Mother's Day. He thanked God, his family, team and fans for the success of his album. He wrote, "#KHALEDKHALED ALBUM DEBUT #1 ON @billboard! BILLBOARD BILLI !!!!!!!

THANK YOU ALLAH, MY FAMILY, MY TEAM! And THANK YOU #FANLUV! #KHALEDKHALED is for all of you. I hope it brings you light and joy like it does to me.". At the end of the caption, he thanked his team and wrote, "#1 on Mother’s Day 🤲🏽 mama we did it".

DJ Khaled shared another video in which he was seen crying. He extended his gratitude towards his fans through the caption and wrote, "I cried many nights. Tears of JOY and Pain making this album. Everyone’s beautiful words, texts, messages really touched my heart. God is Great! THANK YOU! THE LIGHT 🌞". He further explained that he gave his team the permission to shoot everything as he wanted his fans to see the 'real'.

Several celebrities commented on DJ Khaled's video. While Justin Timberlake congratulated him Busta Rhymes wrote, "Giving you your roses King!!🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹Well done!! Amazing album my brother". Tamar Braxton praised DJ Khaled for his album and wrote, "You deserve it🔥🔥🔥".

Let It Go from Khaled Khaled music video out

DJ Khaled recently released the video of Let It Go featuring Justin Bieber and 21 Savage. The song is from his album Khaled Khaled. The video reached two million views since its release.

