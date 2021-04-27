DJ Khaled's Upcoming Album 'Khaled Khaled' To Feature Justin Bieber And Justin Timberlake

The American DJ, DJ Khaled, is all set to release his upcoming album, Khaled Khaled. The DJ is keeping his followers and viewers updated with the completion of his most anticipated 12th album. He announced the album in July 2020 with a small video. The media personality recently revealed some high-profile artists who will be featuring in his upcoming album.

DJ Khaled's Khaled Khaled to feature Justin Bieber and Justin Timberlake

DJ Khaled recently took to his Instagram to share the news with his 23.8 million followers that his upcoming album will be featuring Justin Timberlake and Justin Bieber. He shared a screenshot from a FaceTime with Justin Timberlake and Justin Bieber. Khaled wrote a long caption with the photo. He wrote, "I’m so stressed out in a good way mixing and mastering this album I missed the legendary FaceTime of the ICONS @justinbieber and @justintimberlake ðŸ¤¦‍â™‚ï¸ðŸ¤¦‍â™‚ï¸ My brothers I’m gonna call you back! I’m mixing BOTH of y’all’s VOCALS!".

He then addressed Justin Bieber and wrote, "I just got done with the mix a few days ago get ready for mastering!". While addressing Justin Timberlake, the DJ wrote, "I just sent the record we did together off to mix. My brothers, I will call you RIGHT BACK!". DJ Khaled also informed his followers that the Khaled Khaled album is 99% completed.

As DJ Khaled broke the news with the post, several celebrities reacted to the post. While Sketch wrote, "Can’t wait ðŸ”¥", Dre London wrote, "I am dyingg right now!! This might be my fav Khaled post so far in 2021 when I say 1 pic says 1000 wordsðŸ¤£". Here is how other celebrities reacted to the post.

Fans of the DJ are thrilled to hear about his collaboration with Justin Bieber and Justin Timberlake. The post garnered over two thousand comments from fans. Here is how they reacted.

DJ Khaled and Drake's collaboration

One song from the upcoming album was released last year. DJ Khaled's Greece featuring Drake released on July 17, 2020, on YouTube. A day before, DJ Khaled announced the song as well as his 12th album Khaled Khaled.

Promo Image Source: DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, and Justin Timberlake's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.