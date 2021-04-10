DMX Passes Away A Week After Heart Attack: 'A Warrior Who Fought Till The Very End'

American rapper DMX, born Earl Simmons, breathed his last on April 9. He was 50-years-old. He had suffered a heart attack last week and was hospitalised in a critical condition.

Rapper DMX passes away

According to a report by People, the news of his demise was conveyed by his family through a statement. They wrote that he was on life support for the past few days. His family members were by his side when he breathed his last. They further wrote that he was a 'warrior' who 'fought till the very end'.

"We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized."

When he was hospitalised last week, he had to be resuscitated and immediately kept on life support because of the massive heart attack he suffered. The cause of the attack is reported to be a drug overdose. His fans had also organised a prayer vigil for him outside his hospital. DMX' former wife Tashera Simmons and fiance Desiree Lindstrom also attended the vigil to pray for his recovery. Several tests were also conducted when he was hospitalised to check his brain activity but the results did not show a positive response.

DMX's discography

The rapper has released eight studio albums throughout his musical career. His debut album titled It's Dark and Hell Is Hot was a huge chartbuster and included 20 tracks. This album ranked at number one at the Billboard Hot 100 and is considered a 'classic' among his fans. His other popular albums are Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood, ... And Then There Was X, The Great Depression and Redemption of the Beast. Some of his most popular songs are Ruff Ruder's anthem which has 142 million views on YouTube, Party Up (Up In Here) has 177 million views, X Gon' Give It to Ya has 162 million and What They Really Want has 51 million views on the video-sharing platform.

He also starred in several films and television shows. Some of his popular roles are in Lords of the Street, Beyond the Law, Cradle 2 the Grave, Never Die Along and Death Toll. A documentary was also filmed on him which was titled DMX: Soul of a Man. This film showcased what he does in his day to day life and how he was a religious man.

Image courtesy- @dmx Instagram