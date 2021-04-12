DMX To Be Honoured With A Memorial At His Hometown Yonkers; Details

American rapper DMX, whose real name was Earl Simmons, tragically passed away on April 9, at the age of 50. After a heart attack, reportedly triggered by drug overdose, DMZ had been on the life support in a hospital since April 2 till he took his last breath on April 9. DMX will be honored with a memorial in his hometown Yonkers, New York.

DMX's family is planning to have both private and public ceremony and the city of Yonkers, New York, has welcomed the late rapper's family to hold the memorial service in the hometown if they chose to. According to TMZ, a source close to DMX's family told them a meeting on Monday will finalize possible plans. Mayor Mike Spano told them that he was in favor of DMX's family holding the memorial service at Yonkers Raceway, which is the city's largest outdoor venue, and he wanted to help to make that happen. Spano said the hometown wanted to ease the burden on the rapper's family and the door was wide open for them to use the grounds of the horse racing facility if they wanted to do so.

As per TMZ, Yonker's raceway grounds which normally had a seating capacity of 7,500 people, has been limited to 20% of that number under current Covid-19 guidelines. Mayor Spano said it would be fitting for fans to say goodbye to the rapper in the city where he was raised. While the memorial service was in hands of DMX's family, regardless of it Yonkers will honor the rapper with a lasting gesture like a statue or a street. Spanos said in the same article that they may honor him with a statue like another famous Yonkers native Ella Fitzgerald or a street mural or street naming, depending on what X's family would agree upon. He said Yonkers wanted to make sure DMX's memory would live forever in the city and so that the next generation can be inspired.

DMX's family confirmed that he passed away in a statement on Friday. According to People, they wrote that he was on life support for the past few days and his family members were by his side when he took his last breath. They described him as a "warrior who fought till the very end" adding that he "loved his family with all of his heart".

"We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized."

