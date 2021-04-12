DMX's Fan Credits Late Rapper For "inspiring Her To Forgive Her Dad Who Died Of Addiction"

American Rapper DMX took his last breath on Friday, April 9, at the age of 50. Many people around the world have been mourning the We Right Here singer's death and several tributes are pouring on the internet ever since. One of his fans credited him for navigating an understanding about her own father who was battling addiction and later passed away.

Fan credited DMX for inspiring her to forgive dad who died from addiction

Taking to her Twitter handle, the fan wrote that DMX was the reason she forgave her father after he passed away because of his years of addiction. Upon sharing a picture with DMX she revealed she met the Last Hour actor in 2017 at a hotel. She described the meeting to be a "divine intervention" after she ran to meet him in a hallway and they spoke for 15 minutes. She added they spoke about addiction and he encouraged her to forgive her father for what he could not control and DMX said the words "forgive him". She said she needed to hear that and of all people, it came from someone she grew up listening to because of her dad.

DMX is the reason I forgave my father after he passed for his years of addiction.



We met in 2017 after I heard him from my room in the hallway of my hotel. It was all divine intervention. I ran to the hallway & met him. We spoke for 15 mins.

We spoke about addiction & he encouraged me to forgive my father for what he couldn’t control.



He said "forgive him".

She continued that sometimes you don't understand the significance of a moment until it has passed. To this day she credited DMX for helping her to learn forgiveness and she prayed that he gave himself grace in this lifetime and beyond. She expressed his words and impact had left a deep legacy and God used him and his words as a vessel in this lifetime and words that will outlive his earthly existence. She ended the tweet by saying "Prayers & light to his children and family. May he rest in the power that many of us found in his words & art".



Sometimes in the moment you don’t understand the significance of a moment until it’s passed. To this day, I credit X for helping me learn forgiveness.



I am praying that he gives himself grace — in this lifetime and beyond. His words and impact have left a deep legacy. (3/4) — She. (@sheeeluhhh) April 9, 2021

God used him & his words as a vessel in this lifetime — words that will outlive his earthly existence. Prayers & light to his children and family. May he rest in the power that many of us found in his words & art.

Details of DMX's last rites

DMX will be honored by a memorial service in his hometown Yonkers, New York. According to TMZ, his family had been planning for both a private and public memorial and Mayor Mike Spano wanted to ease the burden on the rapper's family. Spano stated that he was in favor of DMX's family holding the memorial service at Yonkers Raceway, which is the city's largest outdoor venue. Yonkers ground, which normally had a seating capacity of 7,500, had been limited to 20% of that number owing to current Covid-19 safety guidelines. Mayor said it would be fitting for fans to say goodbye to the rapper in the city where he was raised. They were also planning to honor him with a lasting gesture like a street, mural, or statue, depending on what the rapper's family agreed upon. They wanted to make sure DMX's memory lived in the city forever so that the next generation could be inspired.

