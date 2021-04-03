Do You Know Hariharan Invented A New Genre Of Music Called 'Urdu Blues'?

Hariharan is a veteran Indian playback singer who predominantly sings in the languages Hindi and Tamil. The singer is known for songs like Bahon Me Chale Aa, Roja Jaaneman, Chanda Re, among others. He is known for singing several ghazals that gained cult status in the music industry. However, do you know Hariharan invented a new genre within the ghazal called Urdu Blues?

Hariharan incorporated elements of jazz and blues music in the song Yeh Aaine Se (Kaash, 2000). Guitars and drums play on a slow beat alongside the sitar and sarangi moving into a noir space. This fusion piece is a blend of ultra-cool sounds with lyrics speaking of smoke and mirrors that is common to both forms. In 2005, Hariharan released his ghazal album, Lahore Ke Rang Hari Ke Sang.

In his album, he composed and sang the poetry of Pakistani poets Majeed Amjad and Nasir Kazmi, among others. The album received major appreciation and critical acclaim. It is also considered one of his best works. In an interview with The Telegraph, Hariharan said, “There’s a sense of peace associated with ghazals. No medium gives me as much freedom for creative expression as a ghazal.”

Before Hariharan invented Urdu Blues, he sang Ghazals but people questioned his pronunciation and expressed disagreement that he could sing Ghazal. In the same interview, he said “People were worried about my pronunciation,” Hariharan said about his formative years. He took Urdu lessons and trained under a guru, “I used to learn khayal gayaki from Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan,” he said. “I got a chance to learn some of his ghazals before I started my journey in the genre. In the ’70s, I listened to some of Mehdi Hassan’s songs, and got really inspired by his style.”

Furthermore, Hariharan said, "One day, Ashaji called up and said, 'Main Asha bol rahi hoon' (I am Asha speaking). I was sitting on a chair and jumped upon hearing that voice. She asked whether I would be keen to do shows with her. And after that, I worked with her for five or six years doing shows". The duo made a masterpiece Aabshar-e-Ghazal in 1985. The song became immensely popular and paved Hariharan's way to the Ghazal industry.