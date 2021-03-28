Do You Know Where Justin Bieber Performed 'Never Say Never' Live For The First Time?

Justin Bieber made his mark on the music industry at the mere age of 16, when he released his debut studio album My World 2.0, which contained the hit single Baby. The album debuted atop the US Billboard 200, making Bieber the youngest solo male act to top the chart in 47 years. Justin quickly established his status as a 'teen idol'. Bieber then released his hit single Never Say Never on June 8, 2010. To promote Bieber's 3D concert film Justin Bieber: Never Say Never, the song was released as the lead single and the only single from Bieber's second remix album, Never Say Never: The Remixes. However, do you know where Justin performed Never Say Never live for the first time?

Justin Bieber Trivia

Justin Bieber first performed the song Never Say Never in front of a live audience on June 4, 2010, on the Today Show, four days before the release of the song. The singer performed it as a part of a medley with Baby, Somebody to Love, and One Time. The song was originally released in June 2010 as the lead single from the album, My Worlds Acoustic. You can check out Justin Bieber's live performance for Never Say Never on the Today Show below.

Justin Bieber's songs - Justice and more

The list of popular Justin Bieber's songs includes Baby, Never Say Never, What Do You Mean?, Sorry, Love Yourself, Cold Water, Let Me Love You, I’m the One and many others. Justin recently dropped his latest album titled Justice, which released on March 19, 2021. The album features guest appearances from singers like Khalid, Chance the Rapper, the Kid Laroi, Dominic Fike, Daniel Caesar, Giveon, Beam, Burna Boy, Benny Blanco & TroyBoi. Justice has received positive reviews from music critics. On Metacritic, which assigns a normalized rating out of 100, the album received an average score of 63, based on 14 reviews, indicating "generally favourable reviews".

Before Justin released his latest album Justice, the singer released four singles from the album from September 2020 to March 2021. The singles released were Holy featuring Chance the Rapper, Lonely in collaboration with Benny Blanco, Anyone and Hold On. The album was then released alongside a music video for the fifth single, Peaches, which was directed by Colin Tilley. The video sees Bieber, Daniel Caesar and Giveon cruising the Las Vegas Strip. Take a look at the music video for Justin Bieber's latest single Peaches below.

Image source - Justin Bieber Instagram