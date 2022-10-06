Doja Cat Calls Out Fan Who Called Her Gold Face Glam During Paris Fashion Week 'ugly'

American rapper Doja Cat pulled out one of the most striking fashion choices at Paris Fashion Week. She arrived drenched in gold during the A.W.A.K.E Mode Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show. The 26-year-old was photographed with her face spray-painted in gold. Doja's unique appearance at the fashion show garnered much attention from her fans as well as followers and recently, she reacted to one of the netizen's comments who called her gold look 'ugly'.

'I wasn't trying to look sexy': Doja Cat

"The paint is making her look ugly. When you do makeup like this you still need to accentuate features. She looks like a tired old statue lmao," wrote a Twitter user. Now, taking a dig, the Planet Her rapper responded that she wasn't trying to look attractive and her makeup has a story. "I wasn't trying to look sexy or attractive. All of my makeup has a story and there are absolutely 0 rules and if there were you wouldn't be the one making them."

Twitter will not let me reply so I will post a screenshot :/ pic.twitter.com/4HlFetGkMn — spooky cat (@DojaCat) October 4, 2022

This is not the first time that the singer has shut down trolls. In August, she debuted her buzzed haircut, thereby shaving her eyebrows. Doja shaved off her hair on Instagram Live and opened up about never liking her hair, "I just can’t believe that it took me this long to be like, ‘Shave your f—king head.' I feel like I was never supposed to have hair anyway. (sic)"

After receiving much hate for her new look, Doja headed to her Twitter handle and wrote, "I won a grammy and travelled the f—king globe I've had a No. 1 and I went platinum," she started the tweet. "I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look f-—able for you ... Go f— yourselves."

Image: Twitter/@fotosbynicolas