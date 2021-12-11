Doja Cat Cancels Jingle Ball Performances After Few Members Of Her Team Contract COVID-19

Shortly after Dua Lipa opted out of iHeartRadio KIIS FM Jingle Ball, another key performer of the event, Doja Cat, will also give it a miss. The singer notified her fans about her absence, which comes after members of her production team tested positive for COVID-19. The singer mentioned that many people around her contracted the virus, thus making it pertinent for her to postpone tour dates in New York City and Boston.

The 26-year-old rapper further noted that everyone aboard the team is following safety measurements and precautions for the well-being of the rest of their crew. However, audiences in Chicago, Dallas, and Los Angeles were able to witness the singer's performances, and she even performed last week in Poptopia in San José, California.

Doja Cat cancels Jingle Ball stint after team members test COVID-19 positive

Taking to her Twitter handle on Friday, December 10, the Kiss Me More singer wrote," We recently learned that a few members on my production team have tested positive for Covid 19 and are now on quarantine". She further wrote, "for the health and wellbeing of the rest of our crew, we are following all the appropriate safety measurements and necessary precautions, which means I won't be able to perform at iHeartRadio's New York Z100 and Boston KISS FM Jingle Ball. I'm extremely disappointed, Jingle Ball has a great line up for you all, wish I could be there." In the caption, she further wrote, "I love you guys so much and I’m so sad this is happening but I will see you all soon."

iHeart update…I love you guys so much and I’m so sad this is happening but I will see you all soon 😔💕 pic.twitter.com/kwcmdGJTe4 — my ass (@DojaCat) December 10, 2021

According to the Daily Mail, the singer's name has already been removed from the lineup listings on the Jingle Ball tour's website, however, she's still listed for shows from December 13 to December 19 happening in Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and Miami.

Meanwhile, the performers of this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour include some of the industry's biggest performers, Ed Sheeran, Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X, and MeganThee Stallion. The ball tour is a national holiday tour by iHeartMedia, which aims to infuse music into the celebratory holiday season.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @DOJACAT)