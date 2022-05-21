Doja Cat Cancels Upcoming Performances Due To Tonsil Surgery: 'I Feel Horrible About This'

Pop icon Doja Cat mentioned that she will no longer perform at upcoming festivals, or open for The Weeknd on his tour due to her tonsils surgery. The Kiss Me More crooner posted a statement via social media, iterating that she feels 'horrible' about this, and further assured fans that she'll be back to making music soon.

According to Variety, the songstress was scheduled to perform at the Hangout Festival in Alabama as well as the Glastonbury Festival in the United Kingdom next month. In addition to this, she was also a part of Weeknd's tour which will run from July to September.

Doja Cat cancels upcoming performances due to Tonsil surgery

Taking to her Instagram stories, Doja wrote, "Hi guys. I wanted you to hear it from me first. Unfortunately, I have to have surgery on my tonsils ASAP. The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take a while due to swelling. That means I have to cancel my festival run this summer as well as The Weeknd tour."

Her statement continued, "I feel horrible about this but can't wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for y'all." Take a look:

The statement comes days after Doja posted about her tonsil ailment, hinting to her fans that 'bad news' was on its way. She revealed getting infected before the Billboard Music Awards "Dr. just had to cut into my left tonsil. I had an abscess in it. My whole throat is [expletive], "she mentioned and added, "My tonsils got infected before BBMAs and I was taking [expletive] antibiotics but forgot that I was taking them and then I drank wine and was vaping all day long." She stated how it further worsened her condition and the doctors had to resort to surgery.

Back in March, The Weeknd announced Doja will be a part of his After Hours Til Dawn tour as a special guest. It will kick off in Toronto on July 8 and conclude on September 2 in LA. Meanwhile, Doja Cat recently bagged the 'Best Pop Duo/Group Performance' award along with SZA at the Grammys 2022.