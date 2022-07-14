Doja Cat Loses Over 200k Social-media Followers Following Online Spat With Noah Schnapp

Popular rapper Doja Cat made headlines after she received a strong backlash from Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp's fans. The online spat between the two began after the actor had revealed a conversation between the duo where Doja expressed her romantic interest in his co-star Joseph Quinn who plays the role of Eddie Munson in the horror drama show.

After Doja received backlash from the actor's fans for 'going after the teenager', the repercussions seem to not go in favour of the singer. Now post exposing their private chat, according to Social Blade, a social-media stats and analytics website, the Kiss Me More hitmaker apparently lost about 200,000 followers on Instagram after blasting Schnapp for the leak.

This drop took her from 24.34 million to 24.14 million since July 7, the day she addressed the controversy. And on the other hand, things turned in favour of the actor as he gained nearly 1 million followers in the last week since the ugly spat.

If y'all are going to spread a video and narrative at least post the entire video when she literally mentions that Noah is a child and we all did stupid things at a young age. pic.twitter.com/yfbvhlbt07 — Doja Cat News (@DojaNews) July 8, 2022

Earlier, Doja Cat held a live session to address the chat leak where she began by calling the actor a 'kid' and mentioned that making mistakes was part of growing up. She said that it helped individuals learn what they should and should not do in the future, but went on to call him a 'snake'.

"I think that to be fair, let’s try to be chill about it,” Doja stated. “Like Noah is a kid, but, I don’t even know how old he is, but he can’t be over – like there’s no way he’s over 21. But when you’re that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb s–t. I’m like trying to be super fair. You make mistakes. Like you’re supposed to do that so that you know you’re not supposed to do that in the future," Doja said during her live session.

For the unversed, Schnapp, who steps into the shoes of the character Will Byers in Stranger Things took to TikTok to share a video in which he shared a conversation with Doja Cat. In the text chain, the singer was seen asking him if Joseph Quinn has a girlfriend and to ask him to get in touch with her. Her text read, "Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu. wait no. does he have a gf?" Noah Schnapp then told her to 'slide into his dms' and provided her with his co-star's social media handle.

(Image: @DojaCat/Instagram/AP)