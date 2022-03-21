Doja Cat Pauses Lollapalooza Argentina Concert After Seeing Fan In Distress; Wins Praise

Concerts of the top artists are mostly jam-packed, and the events often lead to chaotic situations, where fans could face discomfort, fights could break out, or congestion or accidents like the Astroworld tragedy could occur. The performer, most of the time, are clueless about these events as they remain focused on their acts. However, Doja Cat spotted some distressing scenes at her recent concert in Argentina.

The rapper not just stopped her performance mid-way, but also resumed only after confirming that everything was good to go.

Doja Cat earns praises for stopping concert midway to address distressed fan

Doja Cat, as per a report on Billboard, spotted something amiss in the crowd during her performance at the Lollapalooza Argentina festival on Saturday and called for the music to be stopped.

She then said, "Somebody needs help over there. Is that right? Am I right?" She then asked, "Somebody needs help?" "I love you guys. I really do. But we can't have that happening," she added. "I am not just going to (continue). As long as somebody's moving out there (to help). "You guys over there in that circle that just signalled to me. When everything's okay, you just go like this," she said as she urged them to signal.

🎤 | Doja Cat stopped mid-performance to check up on a fan who needed help. pic.twitter.com/LbhCvJb2Vy — Doja Hub (@HubDoja) March 20, 2022

The Grammy-nominated artist also stated that all the attendees of the concert, going home safely was most important for her.

“It’s nobody’s fault. This stuff happens. There’s a lot of people, and people get crushed," she said. She continued, "It’s a lot. If you could see the point of view that I’m seeing it from, it’s a lot of people … Don’t get, you know, sad or upset."

Doja Cat then promised the audience that she would be back. Moments later, the crowd confirmed that everything was okay and the singer said, "Let's Go" and resumed her performance with her popular song Say So.

Netizens hailed her for her gesture.

we need more of this from artists I swear! — Aurora Erotica (@AURORAEROTlCA) March 20, 2022

As she should. I adore her — Maci is at #lollapaloozaar 💃🕺💃🕺 (@macithemaci) March 20, 2022

Good woman — Roger (@BAMIAM187) March 20, 2022

After the Argentine Lollapalooza, she was one of the performers for the Chilean Lollapalooza on Sunday. The Hot Pink artist shared glimpses of some of the moments on her arrival.

Doja Cat in contention for the Grammys

Meanwhile, Doja Cat was nominated in the Record of the Year, Song of The Year, Best Pop Duo/Performance, Album of The Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song categories in the Grammys scheduled to be held on April 3.

Image: AP