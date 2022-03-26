Doja Cat Quits Music, Says 'I'm Out' In Frustration After Constant Attacks From Angry Fans

Popstar Doja Cat recently took to Twitter to declare she's quitting music for good. This decision by the Kiss Me More singer came after she was haggard by fans post cancelling her concert in Paraguay. Doja Cat was so frustrated by the angry fans that she even went on to change her Twitter name to 'i quit still'.

Why are fans angry at Doja Cat?

The musicians' latest Paraguay performance in the Asuncion festival stood cancelled due to bad weather, which almost left the capital city flooded. However, the 'Need to Know' hitmaker did not address her fans or the city's condition, which made many angry. In addition to this, the singer also reportedly refused to meet her fans outside her hotel on the day of her arrival. This left them more enraged.

Ever since the Paraguay show had been cancelled, netizens have been slamming the rapper for her 'rude' behaviour. As a response to the endless online attacks, Doja Cat in frustration took to Twitter to announce that she's quitting music for good, moreover, she also changed her name to 'i quit still'.

In her message, Doja Cat expressed that everything is in the past for her and now she doesn't care anymore. The singer added that she feels like disappearing as she wrote, "I don’t need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and I'm a fool for ever thinking I was made for this this is a nightmare unfollow me."

In a series of tweets, Doja said, "I moved on and I'm just gonna let everyone be mad". She added, "This s*** ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care". Take a look at the tweets below:

i moved on i’m just gonna let everybody be mad — i quit still (@DojaCat) March 25, 2022

I’m not sorry — i quit still (@DojaCat) March 24, 2022

Doja Cat did not issue any statement on the cancellation of the show which left fans extremely furious. However, the rapper upon seeing the online rage did apologise to her Brazilian fans on Thursday, March 25. She wrote, "I don’t think I gave Brazil a good enough show tonight at all and I’m sorry for that but thank you guys for coming out I fucking love you and thank god we got another show tomorrow I promise I’ll do better". However, the situation only turned horrific for her after that and hence she went on to announce publicly that she's leaving music.

