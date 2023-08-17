Doja Cat Reacts To Losing Followers After Saying 'I Don't Love You' To Fans

In July, Doja Cat lost a spate of followers on Instagram as a result of a spat. It's said that the chart-topping artist lost as many as 180,000 Instagram followers because of the candid exchange with her fanbase. The Woman rapper, in a recent Instagram Story, talked about the same and said that she felt she has "defeated a large beast".

At present, Doja Cat boasts an Instagram following of 25.1 million users.

The rapper is known to not mince her words.

Doja Cat's fiery remarks spark unfollow wave

The incident unfolded late July when social media was busy mulling a name for Doja Cat's fanbase and had two choices: Kitten or Kittenz. The Say So singer jumped in and apparently asked her fans to "get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house".

Responding to Doja Cat's stinging remarks, a fan wrote, "I wanna hear you say (I do love you guys) As usual you say to your fans," but the singer continued her piercing talk. She replied: "i don't though cuz i don't even know y'all." This resulted in a wave of mass unfollows and also raised eyebrows among her online community. All of this was captured in Threads screenshots.

(A screen grab of Doja Cat's response on thread to fan | Image: X)

Addressing the aftermath, Doja Cat took to her Instagram Story on August 16, sharing her perspective on the unfollows. She expressed a sense of triumph, likening it to defeating a "beast" that had held her back. The Grammy Award winner also remarked that the experience enabled her to reconnect with those who truly appreciate her for who she is at her core, rather than fixating on her past actions or words.

(A screen grab of Doja Cat's Instagram | Image: Doja Cat/Instagram)

Doja Cat's Threads exit and insights

In the wake of the incident, Doja Cat made a decisive move by deleting her Threads account. Reflecting on her evolving relationship with fame, she offered her insights in an interview with Harper's Bazaar published on August 16. She said, "My theory is that if someone has never met me in real life, then, subconsciously, I'm not real to them."

Continuing her perception, Doja Cat said that when that happens, "they kind of take ownership over that person. They think that person belongs to them in some sense." The singer noted that she has now come to terms with the frenzy.