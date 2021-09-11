Last Updated:

Doja Cat Recalls Her Favourite Moment When Beyonce Motivated Her To 'do Anything' In Life

American rapper Doja Cat recently shared her favourite Beyonce moment that made her realise that she 'can do anything.' Read on to know more.

American rapper Doja Cat, who is currently gearing up to host the 2021's MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), recently revealed her all-time favourite performance in the music awards show history, reported news agency, ANI. The rapper shared her favourite Beyonce moment that made her realise that she 'can do anything.' Read on to know more.

Doja Cat reveals her favourite Beyonce moment

According to the report, the rapper and singer, Doja Cat joked during an interview with E! News, "It feels like it was just yesterday, but when I saw Beyonce, pregnant, doing Love On Top (one of the popular Beyonce songs), like God help me." She continued, "That was the most beautiful thing I've ever seen. You can do anything, you really can do anything, and I feel like Beyonce created that lane."

As the rapper takes over the MTV VMAs on Sunday, she revealed that she does not mind being compared to other musicians that will be present. She explained, "People have to be able to connect you to someone and it happens with every big star in the world." "You have to accept that, that's just how it is," she added.

Doja Cat yet again stayed quiet on whether or not she has a significant other at the moment in her life. Hinting about her quarantine flame, Cat said, "I've been very busy and it's gotten to a point where it's like, yeah, I'm out of the house. I'm gone. I'm doing things." She added, "As long as you call, text, whatever, you're good. Just be in communication. Things are fine. If you are in love, you're in love. If you're not, you're not. It's going to show."

The upcoming 2021 MTV Video Music Awards will be aired live on Sunday at 8 pm ET/PT on the MTV channel. Many celebrities such as Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello and her beau, Shawn Mendes, Chloe X Halle's Chloe Bailey, Twenty One Pilots, and Canadian pop star Justin Bieber will be performing at the award ceremony. Doja Cat will be performing a medley of Been Like This and You Right, both of them from her album titled Planet Her

