Doja Cat Releases New Sci-fi Album 'Planet Her'; Fans Call It 'mood'

Doja Cat released her third album Planet Her on June 25. The singer collaborated with stars like Ariana Grande, The Weeknd and Young Thug for her sci-fi album.

Aditi Sharma
Doja Cat has released her third album Planet Her on June 25. Planet Her album has a sci-fi concept to it with Doja Cat promising not to return to Earth. Planet Her has a total of 14 tracks including her popular song Kiss Me More that topped the charts as soon as it was released. Another song Need To Know also released on June 11.

Doja Cat’s Planet Her album also has several guests turns including Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Young Thug and SZA. The first four songs of the album – Woman, Naked, Payday and Get Into It(Yuh) have slow pace music to them while her next song Need to Know just lifts up the mood with upbeat music. Doja Cat and Ariana Grande collaborated for the song I Don’t Do Drugs while The Weeknd made his appearance with Doja Cat in the song You Right. The album also has a guest turn by JID in the song Options, the album ends with the popular single Kiss Me More ft SZA.

Fans have been going gaga over Doja Cat's latest album. The singer has been trending on Twitter and fans have been calling Planet Her album 'a total mood'. One of the users said, "PLANET HER !!! i really love this whole album so so much, and i was in awe within the first listen. and iddd". Several users have been sharing snippets from Doja Cat and The Weeknd's You Right music video appreciating the iconic duo. Canadian singer Faouzia also appreciated the Planet Her album as she wrote, ".@DojaCat THIS ALBUM." While fans in a huge number flooded the micro-blogging platform with compliments for Doja Cat, there were a group of users who also highlighted how Doja and Ariana appreciated each other in songs Get Into It(Yuh) and I Don’t Do Drugs . One of the users wrote, "better yuh like ariana" x "got me purring like doja cat"

Tyler, The Creator also released his new album Call Me If You Get Lost today, June 25. According to Spotify, the album includes guest spots from Lil Wayne (Hot Wind Blows), Lil Uzi Vert and Pharrell (Juggernaut), Ty Dolla $ign and NBA YoungBoy (Wusyaname), 42 Dugg (Lemonhead), Domo Genesis (Manifesto), and more. DJ Drama is heavily featured across the album, and Jamie xx is credited as a co-producer on Rise!

