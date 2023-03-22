Doja Cat Reveals Name Of Her Fourth Album, Changes Her Twitter Name

Earlier today, Doja Cat took to her Twitter handle to reveal the name of her fourth album. The album which was being called DC4 so far, simply referring to her initials and album number, now has a name. Across two short tweets Doja Cat revealed the name to be Hellmouth. She shortly, also changed the name on her Twitter handle to 'Hellmouth'.

Planet Her and previous albums

Planet Her was Doja Cat's last album release. The album had 14 tracks with 5 singles. The 5 popular singles were Kiss Me More, You Right, Need To Know, Woman and Get Into It (Yuh). Kiss Me More even won Doja Cat her first Grammy, which she shared with SZA for the category Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The album further bagged major wins at the American Music Awards and the Billboard Music Awards.

Planet Her won Favorite R&B Album and Top R&B Album respectively, at these ceremonies. The album also ranked as the worlds tenth-best selling album in 2021. Planet Her marked Doja Cat's third album release so far. It was preceded by Amala and Hot Pink which released in 2018 and 2019 respectively. Apart from this, she released the single Vegas for Austin Butler starrer Elvis in 2022.

More about Hellmouth

In a previous interview, Doja Cat had revealed that her fourth album will have more rapping than singing. She admits that she has always felt that she prefers the former to the latter. She also expressed that singing is something she simply got better at with time as opposed to rapping.

Doja Cat has also been candid in the past about how her fourth album will be more masculine in comparison to her previous work. She wants to actively work on rap and R&B as he primary focus, so fans can expect Hellmouth to reflect the same. She also clarified that Hellmouth will not be a rock or alternative album.