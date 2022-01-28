Doja Cat, Saweetie And Others To Be Awarded At Billboard's 2022 Women In Music Event

Every year, Billboard honours women in the music industry who have made significant contributions to the business and who, through their work and continued success, inspire generations of women to take on increasing responsibilities within the field.

For this year, the magazine has announced a list of female artists who will be receiving an award for their stellar performances.

When and where will Billboard's 2022 Women Awards be held?

Billboard's 2022 Women in Music Event will be held on 2 March 2022 at the YouTube Theater at L.A.’s Hollywood Park. It will be a delight for the fans to learn that for the first time ever, the tickets for the Women in Music Awards will be available to the public. The ticket counter is slated to open in February.

Who will be hosting Billboard's 2022 Women Awards?

Grammy Award winner, Ciara, who is best known for her albums namely Goodies, Basic Instinct, Jackie, Beauty Marks, and others, will be hosting the Billboard's 2022 Women Awards.

Billboard's 2022 Women Awards Performers' list

Some of the artists who will be setting the stage on fire with their stellar performances include Bonnie Raitt, Doja Cat, Summer Walkers, Saweetie, Karol G, Gabby Barrett, Phoebe Bridgers, etc.

Billboard's 2022 Women Awards Winners

Woman of the Decade Award- TBA

Woman of the Year Award- TBA

Rising Star Award- Gabby Barrett

Triple Threat Award- TBA

Rulebreaker Award- Karol G

Trailblazer Award- Phoebe Bridgers

Group of the Year- TBA

Chart-Topper Award- Summer Walker

Icon Award- Bonnie Raitt

Impact Award- TBA

Legend Award- TBA

Breakthrough Artist- TBA

Hitmaker Award- TBA

Innovator Award- TBA

Powerhouse Award- Doja Cat

Game Changer Award- Saweetie

Executives of the Year- Golnar Khosrowshahi

Women of the Year in Music- TBA

Julian Holguin, president of Billboard, recently talked about the upcoming event and stated that Billboard’s Women in Music was an annual opportunity for them to celebrate undeniably influential women from across the industry. Adding to it, she stated, "From Doja Cat to Karol G, Saweetie and Bonnie Raitt, we couldn’t be more thrilled to honor this diverse group of women pushing limits and breaking down boundaries with a show-stopping live event, and for the first time, invite fans to join in on the celebration in-person.”

Image: Instagram/@saweetie/AP