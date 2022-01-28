Doja Cat, Saweetie And Others To Be Awarded At Billboard's 2022 Women In Music Event

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@saweetie/AP
Every year, Billboard honours women in the music industry who have made significant contributions to the business and who, through their work and continued success, inspire generations of women to take on increasing responsibilities within the field.
For this year, the magazine has announced a list of female artists who will be receiving an award for their stellar performances.
Billboard's 2022 Women in Music Event will be held on 2 March 2022 at the YouTube Theater at L.A.’s Hollywood Park. It will be a delight for the fans to learn that for the first time ever, the tickets for the Women in Music Awards will be available to the public. The ticket counter is slated to open in February.
Grammy Award winner, Ciara, who is best known for her albums namely Goodies, Basic Instinct, Jackie, Beauty Marks, and others, will be hosting the Billboard's 2022 Women Awards.
Some of the artists who will be setting the stage on fire with their stellar performances include Bonnie Raitt, Doja Cat, Summer Walkers, Saweetie, Karol G, Gabby Barrett, Phoebe Bridgers, etc.
Woman of the Decade Award- TBA
Woman of the Year Award- TBA
Rising Star Award- Gabby Barrett
Triple Threat Award- TBA
Rulebreaker Award- Karol G
Trailblazer Award- Phoebe Bridgers
Group of the Year- TBA
Chart-Topper Award- Summer Walker
Icon Award- Bonnie Raitt
Impact Award- TBA
Legend Award- TBA
Breakthrough Artist- TBA
Hitmaker Award- TBA
Innovator Award- TBA
Powerhouse Award- Doja Cat
Game Changer Award- Saweetie
Executives of the Year- Golnar Khosrowshahi
Women of the Year in Music- TBA
Julian Holguin, president of Billboard, recently talked about the upcoming event and stated that Billboard’s Women in Music was an annual opportunity for them to celebrate undeniably influential women from across the industry. Adding to it, she stated, "From Doja Cat to Karol G, Saweetie and Bonnie Raitt, we couldn’t be more thrilled to honor this diverse group of women pushing limits and breaking down boundaries with a show-stopping live event, and for the first time, invite fans to join in on the celebration in-person.”
