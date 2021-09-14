Doja Cat Turns Heads With Chair Hat, Worm Outfit At MTV VMAs; Netizens 'CHAIR-ish' Moment

American singer Doja Cat has made a name for herself in the music industry with hit numbers like Need to Know, Say So, You Right, Streets, and many more foot-tapping songs. Apart from having a reputation for making great music, she is also well-known for her unique outfits. At the music award ceremony, MTV VMAs 2021, the singer donned an outfit of a worm and put on a chair hat to the award function, which definitely turned a lot of heads.

Doja Cat at MTV VMAs 2021

The American pop star made sure to turn heads as she hosted the VMAs this year. She donned a worm dress as she walked up to the stage and left the audience in awe. The outfit had hints of blue, yellow, and green and had long sleeves. The only part of the singer that was visible was her face.

See Doja Cat’s worm dress for MTV VMA’S here

That’s not all, the singer has an outfit change as well. The Woman singer wore a white and orange dress with hints of cream and peach. Doja Cat paired it with a ‘chair hat’, which stood on her head upside down and was red in colour.

See Doja Cat's chair hat outfit here

Doja Cat’s outfits started a meme fest online and fans can’t get enough of her look. A netizen added a gif of David Rose from the popular sitcom Schitt's Creek and wrote, “Not @DojaCat telling everyone to take a seat while wearing a chair as a hat 🎩”

Not @DojaCat telling everyone to take a seat while wearing a chair as a hat 🎩🪑 pic.twitter.com/bcLSJiwZsq — Javier Ortiz (@JavierOrtizNY) September 13, 2021

An individual took to Twitter to compare the singer’s worm outfit to a croissant. Another Twitter user mentioned that the singer treated the event like it was the Met Gala.

can we talk about all the art doja cat brought to the vmas… she treated it like it was the met gala pic.twitter.com/6UyOgKGwy5 — mae (@dojas420) September 13, 2021

A fan also made a joke out of Doja Cat’s chair hat and wrote, “Everybody SIT down, get comfortable”. Apart from being a singer, the multi-talented individual is also a rapper and a songwriter. The Need to Know singer got her hands on several VMAs in the past as well for her outstanding work.

Doja Cat won a VMA for Best New Artist in 2020 and got her hands on three nominations for her song Say So. The song got her nominated for Best Direction, Song of the Year, and Song of Summer.

(Image: Inatagram/@fashionbombdaily)