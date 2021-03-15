Doja Cat's Plunging Bold Leather Dress Stuns Everyone At Grammy Awards 2021; See Pics

Doja Cat upped her fashion quotient at the Grammy Awards 2021 with a unique leather dress. The 25-year-old was nominated for the 'Best new artist at the Grammy awards 2021' along with 'Record of the Year' and 'Pop solo performance' for her song Say So. Gracing the award show, Doja Cat at Grammys 2021 stunned her fans with her daring choice of dress.

Doja Cat at Grammys 2021

Doja took to Instagram to share her Grammys outfit with the caption 'Grammys 2021'. Rocking a dress by Roberto Cavalli and Fausto Puglisi, the leather top had a twist of the zipper in the front that opened all the way to the singer's stomach. Donned with green feathers on the skirt, the dress had an edgy twist to it with its dark colours.

The singer topped the look with heavy black earrings and heavy eyes and sported a mullet. While talking to the E! Red carpet pre-show host Giuliana Rancic about her outfit, the singer revealed that her dress is like a motorcycle jacket that fits. Furthermore, the singer talked about her fashion sense saying that she likes something that is out there and that this was something that she wanted to do as she has been toning it down lately.

Netizens react to Doja Cat's photos

Doja Cat did not disappoint her fans on the night of the Grammys as several of her fans went gaga over her outfit on Instagram. One fan commented that she 'devoured' the dress while many commented that the singer looked cute in it. One fan complimented the singer saying that he loved this 'Beetlejuice moment'.

Pic Credit: Doja Cat Instagram.

More on Grammy Awards 2021

The Grammys night saw many top celebrities from the music industry donning exquisite gowns and outfits. In addition to being nominated for many Grammys, Doja Cat is also all set to make a special performance on the stage. Hosted by Trevor Noah, winners of this year include top artists like Billie Eilish, Beyonce, Doja Cat, and Dua Lipa.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.