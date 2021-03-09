Doja Cat's Streets Hits Internet; Singer Pulls Up 'silhouette Challenge' In Own Style

Doja Cat's Streets music video premiered today on March 9 and has already crossed more than 400k views. Originally the song was released in 2019 on her official YouTube channel, Doja Cat. Streets is an R&B and soul genre song, taken from the 2019 album Hot Pink. Helmed by Christian Breslauer, the Streets music video features Doja Cat and actor Kofi Siriboe, best known for the television series Queen Sugar.

Doja Cat's Streets video review

The four and a half minutes long song opens with a car driver causing a traffic jam as he gets mesmerised by the beauty of Doja as a mannequin in the window. As Kofi goes on to stare at her, Doja Cat's mannequin suddenly gets to life and performs the ongoing silhouette challenge as seen in Instagram's Reel videos. Further, she continues to dance under the red light, which distracts the driver and he starts imagining him beside her.

Doja Cat also gives the driver a lap dance and seduces him in the music video. Later on, she is seen lying on the top of a wrecked car. The singer shows her bold moves as she dances on the top of the car, in front of zombie-like men. As the Streets music video progresses, Doja Cat is seen dancing behind a red screen. Towards the end, Kofi's dream breaks and the song gets concluded.

Streets music video

Netizens' reactions

Netizens were quick to share their reactions in the comment section. One of the users commented, "queen Doja really made a song from 2019, a music video in 2021, and it's still thriving! that's real hot girl shit". Another added, "She bodied that silhouette challenge. ICONIC".

A fan commented on Streets music video, "The amount of time & energy Doja puts into her visuals & music is clearly an indication of the amount of success she gets!". Within hours of its release, the music video received more than 400k views on YouTube and more than 250k viewers have liked the video. Check out some more netizens' reactions below.

Image credit - Doja Cat's YouTube

