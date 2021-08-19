Dolly Parton 'happy To Help' Towards A Cause, Donates $1M To Moderna's COVID Vaccine

Humanitarian and legendary country singer Dolly Parton recently made a humble reference to her $1 million donation to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, playing a "small part" in Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine development. The vaccine is currently one of the three pathbreaking vaccines being used in the US. Parton, in an interview with U.K.’s Absolute Radio, mentioned that she has donated to the hospital in the past owing to cancer research, and now wanted to help for a critical cause. The Moderna vaccine has had an imperative role to play in preventing severe illness or death from Coronavirus.

Dolly Parton reflects on donating for Moderna's vaccine

Parton mentioned that she wanted to be of some help when the situation became dire. "When the pandemic came out I just felt kind of led to do something because I knew something bad was on the rise and I just wanted to kind of help with that", she explained.

The music legend called the generous act an example of following her heart, and continued," Mine was a small part, of course. I probably get a lot more credit than I deserve. I was happy to be a part of that and to be able to try to stop something in its tracks that's really become just such a monster for all of us," adding further, Parton said, "My heart just kind of leads me into where I'm supposed to go and what I'm supposed to do at the time". Have a look at the conversation.

The 75-year-old had also announced her contribution last year by taking to her Instagram account. At the time, she wrote, "My longtime friend Dr Naji Abumrad, who's been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements toward research of the coronavirus for a cure." She even encouraged others to do the same after making the donation. New England Journal of Medicine has also listed Parton as one of the sponsors of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. She even got inoculated with the dose when it got available for her age group in March 2021, urging people in her age group to do the same. The American singer and songwriter, even posted a video of her getting the jab while singing her hit song Jolene, in a rendition urging people to get vaccinated. She ended the video cheering, "I did it!".

Source: U.K.’s Absolute Radio

IMAGE: DOLLY PARTON/ INSTA