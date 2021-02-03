Dolly Parton Reveals She Refused The Presidential Medal Of Freedom From Donald Trump Twice

Dolly Parton is one of the most popular music personalities in the United States and is known for her contribution to country music. Apart from music, the singer is also into philanthropic work for many years and has raised awareness and charity for various causes. It has now been revealed by Parton herself that the previous Presidential administration had offered her the prestigious Medal of Freedom twice, and she refused to accept it both times. Have a look at what she has revealed, along with other details about her.

Dolly Parton turns down Presidential Medal of Freedom- twice

Dolly has spent many years in the past raising awareness about several issues that concern under-privileged people. Many people have taken cognisance to her contribution in philanthropic work and as it turns out, former President Donald Trump is also among them. In her latest interview to Today, Dolly has revealed that she was offered the prestigious Medal of Freedom by former US President Donald Trump not once, but twice. However, she turned that award down both the times citing a couple of genuine reasons. The primary reason behind the refusal according to her is due to her husband’s illness.

Another major reason behind the refusal is the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, which drastically limited the traveling for everyone. She also added that she has heard from President Joe Biden about the award as well, but if she would accept the award now, she would be “doing politics”. The singer continued by saying that she is not sure whether she deserves the award or not; and that it feels like a “nice compliment” if people think that she deserves it. Recently, she had also donated $1 million to help the research of coronavirus, which helped in making the Moderna vaccine, which is being used for millions of people.

Dolly Parton began her music career over five decades ago. She found enormous success in country music and eventually entered the world of pop music as well. Some of her most popular songs include I Will Always Love You and Jolene.

