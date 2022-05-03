Dolly Parton 'shocked' To Hear About Naomi Judd's Death; Says 'we Were Very Similar'

Fan-favourite singer and actor Naomi Judd breathed her last on April 30, 2022, and news of her death left her fans, friends and family in shock. The country music icon passed away due to mental illness and her daughter Ashley Judd took to social media to confirm the news.

Dolly Parton has now taken to social media to express how 'shocked' she was to hear the news as she sent her condolences to the late star's family.

Dolly Parton on Naomi Judd's death

Taking to her social media account after the singer's death, Parton said that the duo was 'very similar'. She went on to share how they both loved big hair, makeup and music. She also expressed her love for the late star and her two daughters, Ashley and Wynonna.

She also congratulated Wynonna, who was a part of the singing duo, The Judds, with her mother, and recently got inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, a day after Naomi Judd's demise. She also apologised for not being able to make it to the hall of fame ceremony. Taking to Instagram, Dolly Parton wrote,

"I was so shocked to hear about Naomi’s passing. Naomi and I were close. We were very similar. We were the same age and both Capricorns,” Paton wrote. She added, “We loved big hair, makeup and music. I have always loved Ashley, Wynonna and Naomi. They’ve always been like sisters to me. Congratulations Wynonna, for you and your mom being inducted into the hall of fame yesterday. I am sorry I could not be there but I can hear Naomi saying now, ‘Oh well, a day late and a Dolly short.’ Congratulations and condolences are both in order. Just know that I will always love you."

Breaking the news after her mom's passing, Ashley Judd took to social media as she paid tribute to her 'beautiful mother'. She mentioned that she and her sister were going through 'profound grief' since the death of their mom and were in 'unknown territory' since her death.

She wrote, "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

Image: AP