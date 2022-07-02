Donald Trump Threatened Sweden To Get ASAP Rocky Out Of Jail? Here's All You Need To Know

ASAP Rocky was arrested along with his two bodyguards and charged with assault in a 2019 incident but was later given bail after then-President Donald Trump tweeted urging his freedom. However, the latest report unveils the other side of the story revealing Sweden’s Justice Minister telling a local news source that they were threatened by Donald Trump. Here’s all you need to know.

Donald Trump threatened Sweden with wage trade restrictions to get ASAP Rocky out of jail

According to the reports by Billboard, Sweden’s Justice Minister revealed how Donald Trump used bullying tactics and threatened to wage trade restrictions against Sweden in order to get ASAP Rocky out of jail.

Minister of Justice Morgan Johansson allegedly stated, “If you can try and do something like this against Sweden, what will you then try and do to slightly weaker countries that don’t have the European Union behind them?”

It all began when ASAP Rocky was arrested with his 2 bodyguards after a street fight with a 19-year-old man in 2019 in Sweden. The rapper then claimed that he was trying to defend his team who were being followed by a 19-year-old man. Later on, Donald Trump came into the picture and called Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on July 20, offering to guarantee his bail. He also mentioned that they do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around and stated that Sweden should actually focus on its real crime problem!

“Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM. We do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem!” the tweet read. As the rapper was released thereafter, Trump took to his Twitter handle and expressed his excitement about the same. “A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden. It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!” he wrote.

Rapper ASAP Rocky was earlier arrested for allegedly shooting an acquaintance last year in Hollywood. He was arrested while returning from his trip to Barbados with his partner, and several pictures of the same surfaced online. According to reports by TMZ, the rapper's home in Los Angeles was recently searched, and police personnel retrieved several guns from his residence.

Image: AP